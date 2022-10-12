Austin Young, center, the head of Allstate Insurance’s La Grande office, prepares to cut a ribbon at a ceremony marking the first anniversary of his taking the reins of the office on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Also shown, from left, are Scott Newman, director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce; Young’s wife, Renee Wells, who also works at the insurance office; and Anthony Swales and JoHanna Pettey, chamber ambassadors for the Union County Chamber of Commerce.
LA GRANDE — It was a moment both one and eight years in the making.
Austin Young, the head of the Allstate insurance office in La Grande, on Thursday, Oct. 6, marked the one-year anniversary of his taking the reins of the office.
The event, put on in conjunction with the Union County Chamber of Commerce, featured a ribbon cutting and an open house marking Young’s anniversary of becoming the Allstate exclusive insurance agent in La Grande.
Young may have just completed his first year in his new position, but he has deep roots with Allstate’s La Grande office and Union County. Young worked for Allstate’s La Grande office for eight years before taking its reins a year ago after purchasing it from Brent Wylam, who has moved outside the area. Young said he learned a lot from Wylam, who was head of La Grande’s Allstate office from 2012 through 2021.
“He taught me the importance of taking care of people and making sure they come first,” Young said.
The Allstate agent said the transition after taking over for Wylam has gone smoothly over the past year.
“Usually business drops off the first year when a new guy comes in, but that hasn’t happened because of the continuity we have had. I have a lot of ties to our customers. Everything has been good,” Young said.
The insurance agent said he likes his job because of the opportunity it provides him to make connections with the public.
“I really like working with people,” he said.
Young’s office is at 1110 Adams Ave., the same that Wylam operated out of. He said it is an excellent location.
“It is visible and everyone knows where it is,” he said.
Coincidentally, one of the first firms to do business at that Adams Avenue address was Sergeant and Wright Insurance, which records indicate occupied the space in 1905, according to Bob Bull, a La Grande author and historian. It is not known when Sergeant and Wright Insurance stopped operating at 1110 Adams Ave. but it is known that by 1912 into the 1920s Pattison Grocery and Bakery was there, and that by 1933 the site housed Barnhart Grocery. Wright’s Drug Store began operating at that address around 1941, Bull said, and served customers at the site for at least two decades.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at {span data-sheets-value=”{“ data-sheets-userformat=”{“}541-624-6016{/span} or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.