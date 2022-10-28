LA GRANDE — Union County residents who depend on natural gas to heat their homes will have to reach deeper into their pockets to pay their bills starting next week.
The Oregon Public Utilities Commission has increased rates by at least 18% for Avista Utilities customers. The price boost will take effect Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The increase, approved by the PUC on Oct. 25, was needed, according to a PUC news release, primarily because of rising wholesale prices of natural gas throughout the world. The PUC approves adjustments annually to the rates of three regulated natural gas companies, Avista Utilities, Cascade Natural Gas, and NW Natural Gas, to reflect changes in the actual cost of wholesale priced natural gas. Avista Utilities is the only one of the three that serves Union County.
The PUC approved an overall increase in rates of $25.6 million or approximately 20.4% for Avista customers.
Avista Utilities serves nearly 106,000 customers in portions of northeast and southeast Oregon.
Megan Decker, chair of the PUC, said she understands that rate increase will create hardships for customers.
“We recognize that increasing rates at a time when Oregonians are already dealing with high inflation presents challenges for many customers,” Decker said in a press release. “Unfortunately, global events drive the price for utilities to purchase natural gas. There’s simply no way to avoid these higher prices impacting customers. However, there may be options available to residential customers to help reduce the bottom line impact.”
The rate increase means the monthly bill of a residential customer in Oregon using an average of 48 therms per month will increase by $12.53 or 18.4% from $68.17 to $80.70. Forty-eight therms "or heat units" is the average number used by the typical Avista residential customer in Oregon each year, according to Kandi Young, a public information officer with the Oregon Public Utilities Commission.
The monthly bill of a typical commercial customer using an average of 203 therms per month will increase at a slightly higher rate. The jump will he $47.08, or 18.9%, from $248.72 to $295.76, according to the Public Utilities Commission.
Industrial users will also be hit hard by the rate hike. The monthly bill of a typical industrial customer using an average of 3,969 therms per month will increase from $2,517.49 to $3,437.26, according to the PUC.
Young said the increase was granted to Avista under the purchased gas adjustment system which is based upon global natural gas prices. The PUC grants increases or decreases based in part upon the wholesale cost of natural gas throughout the world. The purchased gas adjustment system determination is made based on what a company collected the year before from customers and whether this covered its wholesale cost and what it is projecting it will have to pay for natural gas in the upcoming 12 months..
Young said Avista had not anticipated the 2022 price surge globally a year ago. If it had, the utility would have requested a much more significant rate increase at this time in 2021.
Young said that under the purchased gas adjustment system system, the PUC has reduced Avista’s rates nine of the past 14 years.
The price of natural gas has increased globally for a number of reasons, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, the drought in the Northwest, which has reduced the amount of energy produced by hydroelectric dams, Young said.
The PUC is encouraging people to take steps to buffer the impact of the rate increase, including boosting their energy efficiency. Customers are being encouraged to visit the Energy Trust of Oregon website to learn how to reduce energy consumption.
