PORTLAND — Dan McMillan, a 1984 graduate of Baker High School, will become president and chief executive officer, and a member of the board of directors, of StanCorp Financial Group Inc. on July 1.
McMillan, who joined the company in 1989, was appointed president and chief operating officer in December 2020.
He will replace J. Greg Ness as chairman and chief executive officer. Ness will retire as CEO but continue to serve as executive chairman of the board, according to a press release from the company, which has as its primary operating subsidiary the Standard Insurance Company (The Standard).
“Dan brings a wealth of talent and steady, strong leadership to his newest role as StanCorp’s chief executive officer, Ness said in the press release. “His more than 32 years at The Standard, deep knowledge of our culture and unique employee and customer orientation, as well as his commitment to the community, position him well to lead the company to even greater accomplishments. I look forward to his success.”
McMillan has held a succession of leadership positions in the company, including executive vice president and vice president of the Insurance Services Group.
“I’m honored by the confidence the board has placed in me and excited to lead this great company,” McMillan said. “I look forward to building on the incredible momentum established by Greg during his tenure.”
