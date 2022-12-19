Becky Royal-Boyd leans out the window of the Burger Wagon on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Royal-Boyd is expanding the burger buisness to include Becky's Burger Barn at 1702 N. Spruce St., La Grande, where customers can sit down and enjoy their favorites. The wagon will still be used for catered events.
Owners Becky Royal-Boyd, left, and her husband, Jerry, middle, stand with Paula Weissenfluh-Craig, right, outside the Becky's Burger Barn at 1702 N. Spruce St., La Grande, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The restaurant will not have waitstaff, so customers can either pick up their order to go or grab their food and a table.
Becky's Burger Wagon parked outside of Becky's Burger Barn at 1702 N. Spruce St., La Grande, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Owners Becky Royal-Boyd and her husband, Jerry, purchased the property in November and will be soft launching the restaurant on Dec. 20. The food truck will still be used to catering jobs.
The chalkboard inside Becky's Burger Barn at 1702 N. Spruce St., festively welcomes customers into the new restaurant on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Owners Becky Royal-Boyd and her husband, Jerry have been working on cleaning and remodeling the interior in time for a soft opening Dec. 20.
Becky Royal-Boyd leans out the window of the Burger Wagon on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Royal-Boyd is expanding the burger buisness to include Becky's Burger Barn at 1702 N. Spruce St., La Grande, where customers can sit down and enjoy their favorites. The wagon will still be used for catered events.
Owners Becky Royal-Boyd, left, and her husband, Jerry, middle, stand with Paula Weissenfluh-Craig, right, outside the Becky's Burger Barn at 1702 N. Spruce St., La Grande, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The restaurant will not have waitstaff, so customers can either pick up their order to go or grab their food and a table.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Becky's Burger Wagon parked outside of Becky's Burger Barn at 1702 N. Spruce St., La Grande, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Owners Becky Royal-Boyd and her husband, Jerry, purchased the property in November and will be soft launching the restaurant on Dec. 20. The food truck will still be used to catering jobs.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
The chalkboard inside Becky's Burger Barn at 1702 N. Spruce St., festively welcomes customers into the new restaurant on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Owners Becky Royal-Boyd and her husband, Jerry have been working on cleaning and remodeling the interior in time for a soft opening Dec. 20.
LA GRANDE — A food service trailer known as Becky’s Burger Wagon will expand its operation into the former Palermos restaurant at 1702 N. Spruce St., La Grande, under the new business name, Becky’s Burger Barn.
Owners Becky Royal-Boyd and her husband, Jerry, purchased the restaurant property in November and are completing the cleaning and remodeling of it in time for a soft opening Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Prior to the purchase, Royal-Boyd had been operating her food service business from one of two food trailers, a business she and her husband started in 2018. The trailers will continue to be used for catering jobs specifically, she said.
“Right now, the Burger Wagon (food trailer) is still operating in full swing in the parking lot at the Spruce Street location until the remodel is finished, and we can move in,” she said.
Since the new restaurant won’t have waitresses, people can call 541-910-4435 and pick up their order to go, or they can order inside and dine in, Royal-Boyd explained.
“The familiar menu from Becky’s Burger Wagon will be brought into the new building, including burgers, fries, hot dogs and kielbasas.”
Customers may order hamburgers, cheeseburgers, bacon cheese burgers, mushroom Swiss burger and a Western burger with pepper smoked bacon, cheese, an onion ring topped with homemade barbecue sauce.
“We also do breakfast burritos,” she added.
Becky’s Burger Barn will carry on the tradition of making specialty sandwiches like Philly Cheesesteaks, Reuben sandwiches, French dips, patty melts, grilled cheese sandwiches for kids, or turkey bacon and Swiss on grilled sourdough.
For beverages, Becky’s Burger Barn will carry Pepsi products, Sierra Mist, Doctor Pepper, Root Beer, lemonade and strawberry lemonade on request.
“If we have enough manpower, we will deliver,” she said. “Just check with us when you call in your order.”
Royal-Boyd has a lot of fun things planned for the new building.
“We’re going to add to that menu and try to do a Fiesta Friday in our near future,” she said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun stuff like a taco, nacho and potato bar.”
Royal-Boyd also envisions using the new building to host a craft night led by an instructor, and she wants to start a coffee club.
“We’ll serve regular coffee right now, but as we get going, we’ll make other coffees,” she said.
The new restaurant space will have seating for 24 people.
“In the future we might be able to lease out the space for small parties,” she said. “We’ll also have a gift shop featuring country crafts and arts in it.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.