LA GRANDE — A food service trailer known as Becky’s Burger Wagon will expand its operation into the former Palermos restaurant at 1702 N. Spruce St., La Grande, under the new business name, Becky’s Burger Barn.

Owners Becky Royal-Boyd and her husband, Jerry, purchased the restaurant property in November and are completing the cleaning and remodeling of it in time for a soft opening Tuesday, Dec. 20.

