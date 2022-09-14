blue_summit_realty_group
Blue Summit Realty Group’s Washington Avenue office is open for business on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022, the day the company celebrated its four-year anniversary with an open house.

 Shannon Golden/The Observer

LA GRANDE — Blue Summit Realty Group celebrated an anniversary Wednesday, Sept. 7 — four years of helping Union County residents sell their property and guiding buyers as they achieve their home ownership dreams.

The company’s principal broker and owner Haley Hines believes it’s the company’s unique and tenacious team members who have made the last four years a success.

