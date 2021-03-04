BAKER CITY — An Idaho real estate firm is expanding to serve Eastern Oregon.
Keller Williams Realty Boise is basing its new office, Keller Williams Four Rivers, in Baker City to cover Baker, Union, Wallowa, Grant, Morrow, Umatilla and Wheeler counties.
“We’re super excited about this expansion,” said Stacie States, co-owner and president of Keller Williams.
The Four Rivers branch will have five agents, including Jeff Anderson, who grew up in Baker City. Mary Smith is the designated broker.
“We couldn’t be more excited to launch our new Oregon brokerage,” Smith said.
The office will be virtually based, meaning the agents will work out of their own spaces.
“At this point we don’t have plans for a brick and mortar,” States said.
A company press release stated Keller Williams “expects to see continued rapid growth as they support top agents and teams, as well as expand their luxury, commercial, and farm and ranch divisions.”
States said the real estate market is booming more than she’s seen in her 16 years in the business.
“It’s the wildest ride we’ve ever seen,” she said. “And I don’t see an end in sight.”
In line with the virtual approach to the Oregon expansion, States said Keller Williams focuses on technology and training. She described it as a “coaching, education and tech company” that is involved in real estate.
“Everyone can plug in — wherever they are,” States said of the training.
Agents also have access to the database, mobile app and market statistics to assist in their job of helping clients buy or sell.
“There’s so much that goes into the strategy of advocating for buyers and sellers,” States said.
This technique of using technology, she said, might bring a new twist to real estate in Eastern Oregon.
“There’s been a certain way real estate has been done,” she said. “We bring in a new approach.”
As the designated broker, Smith said she will assist agents in navigating the current hectic real estate climate.
“There’s a fine line of being competitive with your offer,” she said.
States said Keller Williams Realty Boise was founded 21 years ago and has 740 agents. She said part of the company’s approach is to offer “brokerage support” to agents who live elsewhere, such as Baker City.
“We have a staff of 13 people who all support these agents in Oregon,” she said.
To contact an agent at Keller Williams Four Rivers, call 541-249-3731.
More information is online at www.kwfourrivers.com.
