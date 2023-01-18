By TRISH YERGES • For The Observer

LA GRANDE — Baking has been Brooke Benedict’s passion, and now it’s her business as well. Benedict, who grew up in Union, has been baking as a hobby as long as she can remember. When her tasty muffins and gooey rolls became such a hit with her family and friends, her dad suggested she start selling them.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.