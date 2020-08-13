LA GRANDE — Kody Guentert will celebrate the start of a promising new life chapter Saturday, Aug. 15, while keeping a significant part of downtown La Grande’s recent past percolating.
Guentert, 26, will open his first business, Brother Bear Cafe, a new restaurant and coffee shop at 1009 Adams Ave., the former site of Joe Beans Coffee, which closed several months ago because of health-related issues. Al and Colleen MacLeod sold their shop to Guentert after operating Joe Beans for 10 years.
Guentert, who previously worked at the MacLeods’ cafe for about 1-1/2 years, will salute their legacy by continuing to serve their Joe Beans coffee.
“Its flavor is hard to beat,” said Guentert, who began drinking the coffee seven years ago.
The coffee will be provided by Al MacLeod. He has roasted beans for years and will continue to do so for Brother Bear Cafe. Guentert was impressed not only with the MacLeod’s coffee but also with how the couple greeted their customers, something he and his staff will strive to emulate.
“They made everyone feel special, needed and cozy and comfortable,” he said.
Guentert added that the MacLeods were very good to their staff.
“It was fun working there,” he said. “They treated everyone like family.”
Colleen MacLeod said Guentert was among their favorite employees.
“There is nobody like Kody. He is like a son to us. He is terrific,” she said.
Brother Bear Cafe customers will find the same hospitality but a different look. Guentert and his staff are working to add a rustic look to the cafe’s decor and a lounge area with couches. And customers will find faster internet, as fiber-optic Wi-Fi service has been added.
All meat sandwiches served at the cafe will have a local flavor, for the ingredients will come from Hines Meat Co. in La Grande. Guentert has a firsthand appreciation of the quality of Hines’ meats as an employee there — a job he will resign from after his cafe opens.
Brother Bear Cafe’s features will include the presence of a candle making business and one that makes customized mugs.
Guertert, who grew up in the Pacific Northwest, is more than a businessman. He also is an Eastern Oregon University student close to earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Guentert has worked in the food service industry since he was 15. He previously was a cook and waiter at the Flying J restaurant in La Grande and also worked at Shari’s Cafe and Pies in Portland.
Guentert will be assisted at Brother Bear Cafe by staff members Riley Jefferies, Soren Caudill and Payton Jolley.
The cafe will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
