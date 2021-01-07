LA GRANDE — The home of the Whopper is no more in La Grande.
Burger King at the intersection of Adams Avenue and North Oak Street shut its doors just before the end of the year.
“Due to our new franchisor requirements, we will be closing our store on Dec. 30, 2020,” according to memos on windows at the establishment.
Restaurant Brands International owns Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Multiple news sources in 2019 and 2020 reported Restaurant Brands International was closing hundreds of underperforming franchises, including up to 350 Burger Kings. Business Insider in mid December 2020 reported Burger King was launching a “$1 Your Way” menu in late December, a move to appeal to Americans struggling financially during the pandemic-induced recession.
Whether any of this played a role in the closure of the La Grande Burger King or what new franchisor requirements are remains unclear. The Observer called the business, but no one would return calls.
According to the company’s online information, the franchise fees in the United States are $50,000 per restaurant per a 20-year term, a royalty of 4.5% monthly gross sales and 4% of monthly gross sales for an advertising fund, plus $250 for the background check per person.
