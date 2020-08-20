Training funds available for businesses
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon Workforce Board announced this week the Training & Employment Consortium has funds to help Eastern Oregon companies retrain employees. The funds are available to companies in Baker, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties.
The training could include education in new or advanced skills that enable an employee to multitask or be more productive.
The purpose of the Incumbent Worker Training Program is to assist employers in training workers so they and the business can remain competitive, according to the Workforce Board’s press release. Priority for funding goes to applicants who demonstrate the funding could assist the business in avoiding a layoff, downsizing or closure or would provide retention opportunities.
For more information, contact Tara Bishop at 541-377-6209 or tbishop@tecteam.org.
Former Pendleton resident to lead Oregon Cattlemen’s Association
SALEM — After several weeks of a competitive interview process, the leadership and hiring committee of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association has hired a former Umatilla County resident as its new executive director.
Tammy Dennee will officially begin her role Oct. 1.
“I believe Tammy is an exceptionally qualified person for this position. The hiring committee was impressed with her extensive experience working in the Capitol on agricultural issues and her thorough involvement and passion for Oregon’s rural way of life,” said OCA’s President Tom Sharp. “I have complete confidence Tammy will do great work on behalf of our mission and membership.”
Dennee, a lifelong Oregonian, was born in Hood River. She lived in Pendleton for 20 years, then moved to Dallas in the Willamette Valley, where she and her husband, Michael, have resided for the past six years. Dennee has spent her professional career serving the agricultural and natural resource sectors. For many years she worked in the wheat industry and for the past five years she has been employed with the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association.
Dennee brings her experience as an association executive and legislative director to the cattlemen’s association.
A longtime member of the Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation Board of Directors, Dennee has served on numerous boards of directors, including the Pendleton Round-Up. Dennee and her husband return every year to volunteer at the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon.
Longtime clinic gets new name
ENTERPRISE — Mountain View Medical Group, with a clinic in Enterprise and a new location opening spring of 2021 in Joseph, is changing its name to Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic effective immediately.
Wallowa Mountain Medical joined the Wallowa County Health Care District in 2015 to form Mountain View Medical Group. More than five years later, there is still confusion in the community about the clinic’s affiliation with the hospital.
“If you see one of our providers in our clinic, your bill will come from Wallowa Memorial Hospital,” said Michelle Gardner, clinic director. “Obviously, this creates some confusion. By changing the name, we create a clear and direct association with the hospital.”
Some of the features and benefits of the new facility will be a modern space that is both ADA and HIPAA compliant, a minor-procedures room, improved access and parking, capacity to host educational and health care-related meetings and a teaching kitchen.
New health insurer enters market
PORTLAND — The health insurance market in Eastern Oregon has a new competitor: Summit Health.
A group of regional health care providers created Summit Health to meet the needs of Eastern Oregonians, according to a press release from the new company.
“Summit Health is homegrown, community-based health care designed to meet folks’ needs where they live and with providers they know and trust,” said Sean Jessup, president of Summit Health, in the press release.
The company’s founders consists of the following: Good Shepherd Health Care System, Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics, Saint Alphonsus Health System, GOBHI, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Eastern Oregon IPA, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Moda.
The new company will offer Medicare plans to residents of Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler counties.
“It’s all about local control, access to doctors and hospitals you already trust, and providing coverage that serves the unique needs of Eastern Oregonians,” said Harry Geller, president of CHI St. Anthony Hospital. “With Summit, your care will be better coordinated and more comprehensive so that it’s easier to manage.”
The founders originally got together in 2012 to address the needs of Medicaid recipients by creating the Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization. The EOCCO model brought together local health providers under one umbrella to improve the patients’ health outcomes and experiences while also reducing costs. Its success encouraged the founders to once again partner to help the region’s Medicare population.
Open enrollment for Medicare begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. For more information about enrolling in Medicare for new enrollees turning 65, visit https://healthcare.oregon.gov/shiba/medicare-65.
For more information about Summit Health, visit yoursummithealth.com.
