Grants available to communities for water and waste infrastructure improvements
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is accepting applications for grants through two programs to help rural communities develop locally based solutions and access financial resources to support water and waste infrastructure improvements.
Grants awarded through the Solid Waste Management Program may be used to provide technical assistance or training to improve the planning and management of solid waste systems in order to reduce pollution of water resources. Through the Water and Waste Disposal Technical Assistance and Training Grant Program, qualified private nonprofits can apply for grants to support the delivery of technical assistance and training to help rural communities identify and evaluate solutions to water problems and improve the operation and maintenance of water or waste disposal facilities.
Applications for both programs are due by 8:59 p.m. Dec. 31, and paper applications should be submitted to USDA Rural Development, ATTN: Community Programs, 1220 S.W. Third Ave., Suite 1801, Portland OR 97204. If you have questions, contact Ella Nichols, community programs specialist, at 503-414-3354.
State seeks applications for Specialty Crop Block Grants
SALEM — The Oregon Department of Agriculture is accepting proposals for project ideas as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program for 2021.
Approximately $1.5 million is expected to be available to agriculture industry associations, producer groups, processors, commodity commissions, nonprofits, businesses and local government agencies in Oregon. Funding for Oregon’s program is contingent upon federal funding for the program. Specialty crops are defined as commonly recognized fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops. Oregon ranks in the top 10 nationwide in the production of such crops.
For the 2021 request for proposals, ODA has a single-phase process known as the Grant Proposal Application. ODA is requesting 15-page grant proposals from applicants describing their projects. Submissions should be turned in online and must be received by noon on Jan. 29, 2021.
ODA will offer online training and in-person assistance to applicants with the grant writing process. Details, including the time and date for online training, are on ODA’s website: https://oda.direct/SCBGP.
— The Observer
