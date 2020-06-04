Grande Ronde Symphony updates brandLA GRANDE —Grande Ronde Symphony Association announced it has a logo.
The new look for Oregon’s longest continuously operating community orchestra gives a nod to the unique characteristics of the Grande Ronde Valley with flowing lines representing the Grande Ronde River underneath the silhouette of Mount Emily.
“Of course the branding of the Grande Ronde Symphony is much more than just a logo, but rather a statement of our values incorporated with our heritage,” according to the symphony’s announcement.
The organization also has a new branding guide to help in messaging and to provide a road map for “future watch-keepers of the traditions and programs of the Grande Ronde Symphony Association.
OTEC holds meeting virtually, announces election results
BAKER CITY — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative held its first-ever virtual annual meeting May 30 at its Baker City Headquarters.
Board President Charlene Chase opened the meeting, then turned it over to the cooperative’s attorney, Ron Williams, who announced the election results for three board of directors positions:
Position 1 (Union County) — George Galloway 2,388 votes; Cory Miller 1,956 votes
Position 2 (Baker County) — Aletha Bonebrake 2,965 votes; Tamyra Keller 1,486 votes
Position 3 (Harney County) — Robert Cargill 2,443 votes; Laurie Draper 2,048 votes
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative that serves more than 60,000 residents in four counties in Eastern Oregon. The organization’s headquarters are in Baker City. OTEC has district offices in Burns, John Day and La Grande.
Oregon Farm Bureau seeks calendar photosSALEM — The Oregon Farm Bureau invites the public to submit their best photos of agriculture for the 2021 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar.
The bureau’s award-winning calendar celebrates all aspects of Oregon agriculture: the products, the people, the production, the landscape, the enjoyment, anything that depicts the beauty, technology, culture, enjoyment or tradition of family farming and ranching in this state.
“Spring is a great time to look for photo opportunities in Oregon agriculture,” said OFB Communications Director Anne Marie Moss. “Fields and orchards are blooming, farmers markets have opened, and there’s lots of spring activity happening on farms and ranches. Farm Bureau members are #StillFarming and #StillRanching, working hard to provide food and other ag products for society in these challenging times.”
Horizontal-format, high-resolution images — both close-ups and panoramic views — are sought of all types of agriculture in all seasons. The deadline for entries is Sept. 15. Participants do not need to be Farm Bureau members and there is no limit to the number of photos that can be submitted.
Photographers with images selected for month pages in Oregon’s Bounty will receive a photo credit in the 2021 calendar, which is mailed to 64,000 families across the state, along with copies of the calendar. Everyone who submits a photo will receive a complimentary copy of the 2021 calendar ($20 value).
Photos can be emailed to annemarie@oregonfb.org. Find instructions as well as examples of previous Oregon’s Bounty Calendars, photo specifications and contest rules at OregonFB.org/calendar.
Public can weigh in on draft agriculture drainage rulesSALEM — The public can comment on draft rules related to maintenance of channels for agricultural drainage.
House Bill 2437 directed the Oregon Department of Agriculture to create a streamlined, notice-based process by which a person or water control district could engage in maintenance of such channels without a removal-fill permit from Oregon Department of State Lands under certain conditions.
The ag department worked with staff from state lands, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and a rules advisory committee to develop the Oregon Administrative Rules to implement HB 2437. These new rules create the notice process while ensuring any maintenance protects, maintains or improves ecological functions of the channels and upholds state objectives for fish recovery and protects wetlands, waterways and fish and wildlife habitats.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture has opened the public comment period for these draft rules, OAR 603-095-4000 through 603-095-4060. The period opened June 1 and closes June 30 at 5 p.m.
ODA also will hold two virtual public hearings: June 17 from noon to 2 p.m. and June 18 from 6-8 p.m. To access audio of either meeting, call 1-844-766-2282 (Pin 661241#).
Full rule text is available in the Oregon Administrative Rules Database or by emailing abingham@oda.state.or.us.
Public comments on these draft rules may be emailed to info@oda.state.or.us. Include the following in the subject line: HB 2437 Ag Channel Rule Comments).
Written comments may be mailed to Amy Bingham, Public Records/Rules Coordinator, Oregon Department of Agriculture, Office of the Director, 635 Capitol St. N.E., Salem, 97301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.