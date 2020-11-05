Union County Chamber seeks to build ‘Shop Hops’ program
UNION COUNTY — The Union County Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new program to get people shopping again — quarterly Loyal-to-Local Shop Hops. And the chamber is seeking businesses to participate.
“We’re simply asking participating businesses to donate something (gift cards, merch, swag, any cool stuff) to winners’ gift baskets,” the chamber announced in its newsletter. “Those shoppers who take to the Shop Hop trail will be given monopoly cards and collect stamps/signatures at each participating location. At the end of each event, the chamber will collect the cards and draw winners.”
First, second and third place finishers will receive gift baskets of the items and gift cards from Union County businesses to encourage people to resume shopping local.
“We’re also encouraging you to come up with fun promotions, deals, prizes, samples, etc.,” according to the chamber, “during the actual Shop Hop to make it more fun for shoppers and visitors.”
Any business in Union County can participate in the quarterly shop hops, with the inaugural event set for Dec. 3-5.
For more information, including on how to participate, call the Union County Chamber office at 541-963-8588 or contact the chamber via its website, visitunioncounty.org, to send a message stating you are interested in being involved.
Enterprise arts studio adds painting parties
ENTERPRISE — A small art studio in Enterprise that has been plodding along through the COVID-19 pandemic has come up with something new this fall. The SonRise Art Studio, 211 W. Main St., has added birthday “painting parties” to its list of offerings.
Gayle Huwe, co-owner of SonRise with husband, Robert, said she had a child’s birthday party in September and plans another in early November.
“I choose something that is a little easier for them to do,” she said. “I make it age-appropriate.”
Such parties usually have a theme, and the painting parties are the major activity at SonRise, where Gayle Huwe — the artist in residence — works with participants. Her primary medium is acrylics, although she is versed in watercolors and oils.
The “SonRise” name is a reflection of the Huwes’ Christian faith. Numerous paintings depict Christian themes, such as Calvary and the empty tomb.
Gayle Huwe keeps the parties limited to nine people to maintain social distancing requirements. For more information, including costs, contact the SonRise Art Studio on Facebook or at 541-398-0221.
Governor appoints members to state ag board
SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown appointed Elin D. Miller of Roseburg and Josh Zielinski of Salem to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Both appointments were effective Oct. 29, and each will serve a four-year term. Miller and Zielinski will attend their first Board of Agriculture meeting as members Dec. 1-2.
The governor also reappointed board members Bryan Harper and Luisa Santamaria, each to a second four-year term. Both had first terms that expired in 2020, and both reapplied to the board to serve a second term. Harper is a hazelnut farmer from Junction City. Santamaria fills the public member position on the board.
Miller and her husband, Bill, own Umpqua Vineyards and farm hazelnuts in Douglas County. She serves as the co-chair of the Oregon Wine Council and is a member of the Fall Creek Farm and Nursery Board.
Zielinski is a manager and owner of a mid-sized nursery and farming operation in the Willamette Valley. Zielinski provides a voice for the production of many crops, including grass seed, specialty seed and vegetable row crops. When he is not running the family farm, Zielinski serves on the Oregon Association of Nurseries Board and Chemeketa Community College Horticultural Advisory Committee.
The Oregon State Board of Agriculture advises the director and ODA regarding the implementation and administration of programs and the development of policies designed to improve the agricultural industry statewide.
— EO Media Group
