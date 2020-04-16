Union County Cattlemen put meetings on hold
UNION COUNTY — The Union County Cattlemen will not have a meeting in April.
Pat Larson, secretary for the organization, explained in an email the move is due to Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order for residents to stay home and follow social distancing to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Union County Cattlemen, Larson said, have canceled all its meetings until further notice.
Primary nesting season underway
LA GRANDE — Although most CRP participants carry out necessary insect and weed control measures, the Farm Service Agency reminds reminds CRP/CREP participants to be alert to insect and weed growth on your CRP/CREP acres.
The FSA County Committee is required to review all CRP/CREP maintenance work during the primary nesting season, running March 1 through July 15, according to the press release from the Farm Service Agency. Weed control work during this period will be limited to spot treatment of the affected areas.
If you wish to perform any activity during this time, contact the Union County FSA office to sign and submit the required request form.
CRP/CREP participants need to comply with the Oregon Noxious Weed Law and ensure the control of noxious weeds They also need to make sure annual weeds, insects, and rodents do not inhibit the established practice during the CRP/CREP contract period.
“We strongly encourage you to take the necessary steps to keep your CRP/CREP contract in compliance,” the agency’s press release stated.
Disaster assistance available to Oregon private nonprofits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to certain private nonprofit organizations in Oregon following President Dona’d Trump’s federal disaster declaration for public assistance as a result of severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred Feb. 5–9.
According to the press release from the U.S. Small Business Administration, private nonprofits that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance. These low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties and on the the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Private nonprofits should contact the Oregon Office of Emergency Management by calling Julie Slevin at 503-378-2235 or emailing julie.slevin@mil.state.or.us; or calling Dan Gwin at 503-378-3254 or emailing dan.gwin@mil.state.or.us to obtain information about applicant briefings, according to Tanya N. Garfield, director of the SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.
“At the briefings, private nonprofit representatives will need to provide information about their organization,” continued Garfield.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will use that information to determine if the private nonprofit provides an “essential governmental service” and is a “critical facility” as defined by law. If so, FEMA may provide the private nonprofit with a public assistance grant for their eligible costs. If not, FEMA may refer the private nonprofit to SBA for disaster loan assistance.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
