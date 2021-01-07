Grande Ronde Hospital moves medical records department
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital recently relocated its Health Information Management Department to the Pavilion at 909 Adams Ave., La Grande.
Curbside service is available at the new location, according to the announcement from Grande Ronde Hospital, and the business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call the HIM Department at 541-963-1446 for more information.
Small business center seeks COVID-19 funding data
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Small Business Development Center in La Grande is seeking information from business owners to see if they were successful in obtaining any Business Oregon or local grant funding, including any dollars received from lending institutions, the the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan or Paycheck Protection Program programs.
The center asks recipients of grant or other financing to email eousbdc@gmail.com the following information: name of the funding source, the dollar amount and the number of employees (including the business owner).
The center in an announcement the last week of December 2020 stated it is required to obtain the information — which will remain confidential — for two purposes: to track the impact these dollars are having on the local economy and to help the center continue to provide free and confidential business advising services.
The center also asks businesses that have yet to receive awards to share communication regarding the award and provide quotes about how these dollars will benefit your business.
— The Observer
