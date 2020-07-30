Oregon launches faster access, delivery of unemployment benefits
SALEM — The Oregon Employment Department, in partnership with Google, on July 17 launched a new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance online form that will make it easier for Oregonians to apply.
The form also allows the more than 100,000 mostly self-employed Oregonians who have applied for PUA to get their weekly benefit payments faster.
The three major improvements are: speedier weekly benefit processing, improved submission success, and ensuring all required information is complete prior to submission.
People should resubmit their weekly claims through the new form if they have not already been paid for those weeks, though they do not have to, according to a press release from the Oregon Employment Department. Doing so will speed up how quickly they get their benefits and will let claims specialists focus on claims for people who have not yet received their benefits.
In addition to the new application, the department launched a new informational website July 10, unemployment.oregon.gov, which will be available in 15 languages in the coming weeks.
The application and the website are part of the department’s efforts to improve the overall customer service experience and the speed at which claims can be processed.
Claims specialists will need to review PUA applications, also known as initial claims, but that will be easier to do. Claims require review to ensure applicants are eligible under the federal CARES Act and to determine a person’s weekly benefit amount. Weekly PUA claims filed through the new online form will auto-process, sending a person either the $205 per week minimum benefit or a higher weekly benefit amount — up to a maximum of $648 per week.
To get more than $205 per week, a person must have earned more than $16,480 in the 2019 tax year. They have to provide proof of income for their most recently completed tax year (2019 for most people).
Ag bill’s fate uncertain in U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House approved a $259.5 billion spending package Friday, July 24, that includes the $24 billion fiscal 2021 agricultural spending bill.
The package cleared the lower chamber in a 224-189 vote.
The measure — typically one of the biggest annual fights over food and farm issues — skidded through the House with little debate, in large measure, according to experts, because legislators are focused on other issues, such as COVID-19 stimulus packages.
Advocates report the agricultural spending bill is necessary for agricultural industries, but because it imposes new restrictions on the Trump administration and lacks bipartisan support, legislators said it’s unlikely to become law in its current form.
Rural and agricultural leaders said the bill would have positive impacts, such as providing millions of dollars to agricultural research, increasing funding for broadband and rural development, supporting crop protection and pest management and more.
But the bill has raised hackles. Meat industry leaders expressed concern the bill would no longer allow USDA to increase processing line speeds at packing plants. The bill would also block the Trump administration from limiting eligibility for SNAP benefits (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program also known as food stamps).
Advocates and critics of the bill have stated the urgency that some kind of funding package is approved soon to ward off a potential government shutdown — which legislators on both sides of the aisle agree could be devastating during the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression.
A plan B may be needed if the spending bill, as expected, doesn’t pass the Senate. A continuing resolution, however, would allow short-term continuation of funding at the same level as the previous fiscal period until a bipartisan bill with new funding is passed.
Wallowa Resale Store affiliated with Lostine church
WALLOWA — The Wallowa Resale Store, which reopened Thursday, July 23, is under the Lostine Presbyterian Church and its nonprofit status.
The EO Media Group in a business brief last week reported the store is a project of the Wallowa Methodist Church. Anne Farmer of the Lostine Presbyterian Church said that was the case, but the store has been under the Lostine church since January 2019.
For more information about the store, contact its manager, Deb Reth, at 541-398-0137.
Cattlemen expect ruling on federal wolf delisting
SALEM — The Oregon Cattlemen’s Association in a press release Thursday, July 23, expressed its disappointment in the lack of a decision from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regarding a decision to delist the gray wolf from protections under the Endangered Species Act.
In March 2019, the Fish and Wildlife Service opened public comment for a proposal to remove the wolf from protection under the ESA after announcing a successful recovery of the wolf population. In response to requests, the service extended the comment period until July 15, 2019. The Cattlemen’s Association reported it expected a decision from the service on July 15, 2020, but there has been no announcement or word on the status of the proposal.
The Rogue Pack was responsible for another recent depredation of cattle in Klamath County, and depredations of all livestock continue across the state.
Companies say collaboration will advance hybrid wheat development
LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany — Germany-based BASF, the world’s largest chemical producer, and the U.S. company PowerPollen announced a new partnership to allow researchers to more efficiently create higher-yielding wheat hybrids.
The Capital Press reported BASF will use PowerPollen’s pollen preservation and application technology to improve cross-pollination and enhance BASF’s proprietary wheat program. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.
Already used in corn, the technology has the potential to collect, preserve and apply wheat pollen on a commercial scale, increasing pollination efficiency for hybrid wheat seed production, according to a joint press release.
“Pollen has a certain shelf life,” Gustavo Gonzalez, director of global wheat crop strategy for BASF, said, and wheat “loses its potential” within the first five minutes of it being shed. PowerPollen preserves the pollen’s viability after collection, he said.
Hybrid wheat is slated to be released to farmers in the mid-2020s.
BASF has been working on hybrid wheat for 10 years, focusing on hard red winter and hard red spring wheat, Gonzalez said.
The hybrids will be the first generation after the cross-pollination of two genetically diverse wheat parents, according to BASF, which expects a yield boost of 5-7%, depending on the hybrid and location.
Heart ‘n Home Hospice receives best place to work award during pandemic
FRUITLAND, Idaho — For the seventh time, Heart ‘n Home Hospice was selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 12 issue.
“It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “The organizations recognized on this year’s list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates.”
Heart ‘n Home’s senior vice president of PR, Adam Stice, said, “We strive to be a great employer to our wonderful family of staff. They have worked harder than ever over the past months. We look forward to receiving the feedback to see how we can get better.”
This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.