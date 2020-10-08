Apply now to obtain chain-up helper permits
LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Transportation will issue permits for individuals interested in chaining up commercial vehicles during the winter months along specific sections of Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon.
ODOT in a press release announced this year the department’s in the District 13 office in La Grande will issue six permits for the I-84 Ladd Canyon area in Union County; District 12 office in Pendleton will issue about six permits (depending on number of qualifying applicants) for I-84 in the Umatilla County area, primarily between La Grande and Pendleton; and the District 14 office in Ontario will issue two permits for I-84 west of Ontario in Malheur County.
Interested parties have until Oct. 31 to contact the appropriate ODOT district office for details and application requirements (such as appropriate safety vests, training and more). Each ODOT office will hold random drawings Nov. 1 to determine who will have an opportunity to get a permit. Tom Lapp, ODOT permit specialist, said drawing winners will have one week to complete the permit application and return it to the district office.”
Only persons who have the chain-up permits can provide this service to truck drivers in designated chain-up areas.
“This is a safety issue,” Lapp said. “Limiting the permits for each district is necessary to help control the number of people working along state highways during winter weather conditions.”
The permits will be valid between Nov. 1, 2020 and April 1, 2021.
For more information, contact Lynn Elliot at the ODOT District 13 Office, La Grande. at 541-963-8407.
‘Business Foundations’ video conference coming up
ENTERPRISE — Northeast Oregon Economic Development District announced it is offering a free, six-week workshop series to help entrepreneurs and small-business owners build the basis for a successful business.
“Business Foundations” takes place 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13 through Nov. 17, according to the announcements on the district’s website. An afternoon class also is under consideration. Classes are conducted via videoconference. Register at https://tinyurl.com/y6noozkl.
Lisa Dawson has taught Business Foundations for more than 10 years, and her students include existing and aspiring entrepreneurs in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties. This hands-on class covers the basics of running a successful business, from overhead and inventory costs to marketing and taxes, and brings it all together in a business plan.
The classes are free thanks to a Community Development Block Grant through the city of La Grande. The program gives preference to people with low-to-moderate incomes and requires income verification.
The workshops last six weeks, with the following topics:
• Gaining Perspective: Consider your business concept.
• Laying the Foundation: Define line of business and analyze financial essentials, from overhead costs to break-even point.
• Getting into the Flow: Cover the financial essentials of cash flow, sales forecasting, and financial documents.
• Mission & Markets: Revisit mission, discuss market research, and identify competitors in order to align with target markets.
• Get the Word Out: Creative marketing strategies and give peer feedback on marketing materials.
• Goodbye and Good Luck: Present your business plan, share final pitch and plan for next steps.
Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce board nominations open
ENTERPRISE — Nominations for the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce 2021 Board of Directors remain open until 5 p.m. Oct. 31.
Director positions include: Joseph, Wallowa/Lostine, education, tourism, arts and culture and heritage.
Anyone interested in serving on the board can call the chamber office. A nominee must be a member of the chamber in good standing.
Nomination forms are available at the chamber office or at https://tinyurl.com/wallowachamberboard. Include the full name and phone number in a nomination. Nominators also must be members of the chamber in good standing.
Submit nominations via mail, email or directly to the chamber office. For more information, call the chamber at 541-426-4622.
