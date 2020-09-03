Granada movie house reopens Friday, Sept. 4
LA GRANDE — The Granada in downtown La Grande is reopening for movies.
The local cinema has been on a roller coaster ride due to the coronavirus, closing March 22, reopening June 10 and closing again June 18 after the Union County Board of Commissioners asked businesses to roll back to Phase 1 requirements.
Throughout much of this, the La Grande Drive-In continued to operate, often showing classic modern movies as well as concerts. But come Friday, Sept. 4, the Granada will open, lift the curtains and start showing movies.
The theater on its Facebook page announced the reopening will show three movies: “Tenet” (PG-13), “The New Mutants” (PG-13) and “Unhinged” (R).
And the drive-in theater will continue its Labor Day weekend tradition of a triple feature.
For more information, visit www.lagrandemovies.com.
Upcoming webinars aim to help boost tourism
SALEM — The Eastern Oregon Visitors Association announced Travel Oregon, the state’s tourism promotion agency, is hosting a pair of webinars to help companies that depend on tourism.
The first webinar is “Tour Operator, Guide & Outfitter Online Forum: Pivoting Your Business and Tour Products” on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m.
Zachary Collier, owner of Northwest Rafting Company and acting member of the Oregon Guides & Outfitters Association, will share practical ideas for modifying procedures and tour products to ensure next season will be successful, according to the EOVA.
Following the presentation, participants will talk in small virtual groups to discuss how to integrate the ideas shared in the presentation across the industry.
For more information and to register, visit: https://bit.ly/3gXf0ud.
The second webinar is “Website Optimization for Tourism Businesses During COVID-19” on Thursday, Sept. 10, from noon to 1 p.m.
Jessica Tate, senior art director at ThinkShout, and Kate Jorgensen, products and platforms manager at Travel Oregon, will lead a discussion about website best practices during COVID-19.
This webinar is the first of the Small Business Marketing Series that Travel Oregon is developing. Registration is available at: https://bit.ly/31LREDf.
Oregon-Idaho onion quality good as harvest progresses
NYSSA — Onion quality looks good and yields are about average as harvest gains momentum in southeastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho.
The region produces about 25% of the nation’s fall-storage onions. This year, planting was a bit early, and spring was colder and wetter than usual, which cost some yield. A dry, warm summer boosted quality.
“Quality looks excellent to me,” said Paul Skeen, who grows onions in the Nyssa area. “I’d say yields are average at best.”
He said a small percentage of the region’s onion fields have seeders, the result of spring cold sending some plants into reproduction mode.
Skeen said Tuesday, Sept. 1, he was 19% finished with harvest, which to date involved early-maturing varieties. His later-maturing onions will follow. He usually finishes harvest by Oct. 10.
“We have had almost a perfect season other than the cold, wet spring,” he said. “We have really good quality. I am breaking centers so I can look at the crop, and the crop just looks to be excellent and good-sized.”
Bruce Corn, who farms between Nyssa and Cairo, and specializes in later-maturing onions, said quality and maturity looked good based on onions he had lifted from the ground to dry and cure.
He said he expects to start harvest around Sept. 15.
Corn said July had some hot periods, but by that time most of the region’s crop was advanced enough to be well on its way to natural maturity. Much of it was planted about a week earlier than usual. He also said pressure from pests and diseases was lower overall.
“I’m cautiously optimistic we will have good storage conditions,” which can be helped by warm weather, Corn said.
Jarom Jemmett of Notus, Idaho, said the farm’s onion crop showed above-average quality and average yields as of Tuesday, when it was one-third harvested. The farm grows about 30% early varieties and 70% late varieties.
The National Onion Association pegged planted acres in the region at 22,750 in 2018, 22,585 in 2019 and 22,043 this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.