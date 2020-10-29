Applications due Friday for Union County Chamber of Commerce board
LA GRANDE — The Union County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its board of directors.
Applicants must be a chamber member in good standing. To receive an application, contact the chamber at 541-963-8588 or at its location at 207 Depot St., La Grande, or email Director@VisitUnionCounty.org. Applications are due Friday, Oct. 30, by 4 p.m.
Chamber board directors agree to attend monthly board and committee meetings, participate in chamber-hosted activities and demonstrate passion for Union County. Board terms are three years.
The chamber will email ballots to chamber members in good standing on Sunday, and the voting deadline is Nov. 15. New chamber directors begin their term at the December board meeting.
EOU business college reaffirms accreditation
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University announced it has received awards ranging from “Most Affordable Four-Year College” to a top 50 ranking for business schools. Behind each of these distinctions is an EOU program or college that made it possible.
The College of Business at EOU has reaffirmed its longstanding accreditation this year with the International Accreditation Council for Business Education, according to a press release from the university, showing it adheres to the nine international standards of excellence.
The College of Business also has plans for new classes, a research center and revised and expanded programs and majors. One of the degrees under development is a bachelor of science in business administration in agricultural entrepreneurship. Students in the program will learn to cultivate businesses while mastering state-of-the-art agricultural farming techniques and technological tools. New career-ready marketing and entrepreneurship programs showcase the college’s accelerating action plans.
For more information about the College of Business, visit eou.edu/college-of-business.
