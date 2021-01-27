La Grande conducting business survey
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande, with support from Rural Development Initiatives and in collaboration with other La Grande area partners, is conducting an online review of the regional business climate.
The city is seeking input from area business owners to help it identify business needs and to develop regional strategies.
This survey takes approximately 10-15 minutes to complete.
“Results from this survey will be aggregated and anonymized to protect business privacy,” according to statement on the survey website, which is available here: https://bit.ly/3psMV2Y.
Workshops focus on workplace culture
ENTERPRISE — The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District announces it is hosting two workshops on creating a productive and inclusive workplace culture.
The workshops are for business owners, nonprofit and government employers, team leaders and human relations staff, according to the press release from NOEDD. The series of two workshops cost $40. One workshop costs $15-$25. The cost for additional participants from the same organization is $25 for the two workshops or $10-$20 for one.
The first workshop is “Designing an Irresistible Workplace,” Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to noon, and outlines an effective framework for creating cohesive teams and a workplace in which employees feel engaged and valued, according to the press release. The workshop covers how to sustain a values-based culture, increase trusting relationships and create a trusting team environment. Topics include the future of work, team purpose and mission and commitment via “gives and gets.”
Each participant who registers by Jan. 31 receives a set of “values cards” to use during the workshop.
The second workshop is “Building Inclusive Work Environments,” Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to noon, and focuses on creating a framework to foster the type of inclusive environment that enables high engagement and improved business results.
Operations with high diversity are 15% to 35% more likely to outperform their peers, according to the press release. Topics include business benefits of diversity, practicing inclusive behaviors and recognizing biased mindsets.
Jennifer Coyne, CEO and majority owner of The PEAK Fleet, will present and facilitate these workshops. The PEAK Fleet is an organizational development company. During the past 20 years, Coyne developed a successful track record of team leadership in the high tech and financial services industries.
To register, visit the upcoming events page at www.neoedd.org.
— The Observer
