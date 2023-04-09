ENTERPRISE — Culinary startups and small business owners are invited to join a series of free in-person watch parties to help you launch or improve your business offered by the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District, according to a press release.
Watch parties will be held at the NOEDD’s office in the basement of the city library at 101 NE 1st St., Enterprise, and at Ignite at 104 Depot St., La Grande, from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Participants are welcome to join one or more sessions.
Featured topics are:
• April 11: Brand Your Brand-New Startup with Gabriel Shields, co-owner of Benu Creative
• April 25: Getting Started with WaveApps, a money-management system for small businesses and entrepreneurs
• May 2: Email Marketing and Best Practices with Allison Lamplugh, founder of Lamplight Creatives who will go over best practices with Mailchimp
• May 16: Getting Started with Idea Buddy, a business planning and modeling software for entrepreneurs and startups
• May 30: Legal Structures for Starters with Michael Jonas, principal attorney and owner of Rational Unicorn Legal Services.
• June 13: Licensing a food truck.
This series is presented by Reinventing Rural with Watch Parties hosted by NEOEDD, La Grande Main Street Downtown and the city of La Grande with funding from Business Oregon.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.