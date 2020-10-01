Not everyone qualifies for the home office deduction. According to the Internal Revenue Service, employees are not eligible. I recommend you speak to a CPA to see if any changes might be made as a result of COVID-19 and the mandatory shut down many businesses experienced. Here are tips from the IRS:
•The home office deduction Form 8829 is available to homeowners and renters.
•Deductions including mortgage interest, insurance, utilities, repairs and rent.
•Taxpayers must meet specific requirements to claim home expenses as a deduction, and the deductible amount of these expenses may be limited.
The term “home” for the purpose of this deduction:
•Includes a house, apartment, condo, mobile home, boat or similar property.
•Includes structures on the property, such as an unattached garage, studio or greenhouse.
•Does not include any part of the taxpayer’s property used exclusively as a hotel, motel or similar business.
There are two basic requirements for the taxpayer’s home to qualify as a deduction:
•There must be an exclusive portion of the home for conducting business on a regular basis. For example, a taxpayer who regularly and exclusively uses an extra room to run their business can take the deduction only for that room.
•The home must be the taxpayer’s principle place of business. A taxpayer also can meet this requirement if administrative or management activities are conducted at the home and there is no other location to perform these duties. Someone who conducts business outside of their home but also uses their home to conduct business may qualify for the deduction.
•Expenses that relate to a separate structure will qualify for a home office deduction if the structure is used exclusively and regularly for the business.
Again, it is important to check with your tax preparer regarding this and other deductions.
Know your professional services
Small business owners use the terms bookkeepers, accountants and CPAs interchangeably, but there are distinct and important differences. People may balk at paying for these professional services, but the investment is well worth avoiding getting sideways with the IRS or Oregon Department of Revenue. Do-it-yourselfers often make errors, especially with payroll and the timely submission of reports and payments. This is something the IRS and Oregon Department of Revenue take seriously, and the penalties are severe.
Here is a summary of what duties bookkeepers, accountants and CPAs typically perform and the requirements of each.
•Bookkeepers work for a company to keep track of the finances. They are responsible for accounts receivable and payable, inventory, accurate and timely recording of transactions, monthly, quarterly, and annual reporting and in some instances, payroll. Bookkeeping certifications and licensing are available through national organizations. As an aside, bookkeepers are in high demand and for someone qualified, is it a profitable business.
•Accountants can prepare detailed financial statements, audits of a company’s books and prepare reports for tax purposes. It is important to note only CPAs, tax attorneys and enrolled agents are able to represent a taxpayer to the IRS.
•CPAs have a much higher level of training and expertise. They have passed required examinations, meet all statutory regulations and obtained licensing. The national professional association for CPAs is the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Small business owners are busy. Many lack the expertise or simply don’t keep their financial records up to date and are unaware of legitimate and important tax deductions. A business owner may have a bookkeeper and/or accountant and then depend on a CPA for more complex matters, tax planning and preparation of tax returns.
While it is best to accurately track income and expenses throughout the year, the beginning of the fourth quarter will allow you a short window of time to get your books in order and implement the services of one or more of these professionals.
With all the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, business owners should employ the services of a CPA. Make the appointment as soon as possible to put the business in the best position before 2020 tax returns are due. Delaying not only will this compromise the business, but this is when CPA’s schedules become full and they may be unable to accept new clients.
The level to which a business owner keeps tabs on the company’s finances is a sure recipe for either success or failure.
Make that appointment today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.