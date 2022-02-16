Beverly Calder, center, with Wanda Allred, left, and Jose de Jesus Melendez pose for a photo with a check to the La Grande School District’s Angel Fund during a ceremony at Willow School — La Grande School District’s administrative office building — on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Calder donated $6,299 to the La Grande School District’s Angel Fund, a major source of funding for its Youth in Transition Program, which supports homeless and unaccompanied students. Allred is the district’s Youth in Transition liaison, and Melendez is its director of student success and engagement.
LA GRANDE — A fundraising program with a hazelnut twist led by La Grande and Baker City business owner Beverly Calder is giving an important La Grande School District program a big boost.
Calder recently presented the school district with a donation of $6,299 for its Angel Fund. All money from the Angel Fund goes to the school district’s Youth in Transition Program, which assists La Grande School District families that qualify as homeless under the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.
Calder, the owner of BELLA mercantile shops in La Grande and Baker City, raised money for the Angel Fund and two other causes during a holiday-season fundraiser at both stores. She donated 10% of the stores’ sales in December to the Angel Fund, the Baker City Quiet Zone and the Baker City Relief Nursery.
The Baker City Quiet Zone seeks to reduce train whistles and improve railroad crossings, and the Baker City Relief Nursery helps families with young children.
The amount Calder donated to each of the three causes was determined by its customers. For every $10 spent, a customer was given a hazelnut or walnut to put in a stocking labeled for the charity. Each nut represented $1 for the organization. A total of $17,597 was raised by the BELLA stores for the three causes.
“It was incredibly fun,” Calder said. “The holidays always are.”
Calder said she wanted to do something enjoyable after the difficult two years people have experienced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also wanted to introduce her customers to three organizations that “we really believe in.”
Jose de Jesus Melendez, the La Grande School District’s director of student success, said Calder’s donation is most meaningful.
“It is such a blessing to see that kind of a donation. It means that we can do that much more to help,” he said.
The Angel Fund is operated by the school district, but all of the money in it comes from private donations. Money from the fund is spent to help homeless and unaccompanied students in the Youth in Transition Program pay school fees, assist members of their families with getting birth certificates and purchase supplies for the progam’s food pantry.
Melendez said a big plus of the Angel Fund is that there are no restrictions on how it can be used, unlike state and federal grants.
“Angel Fund money can be used to help families in need in any way possible,” Melendez said, adding the ultimate goal is to remove barriers so that families can fully access education.
