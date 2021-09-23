Do you ever have so much on your mind at once you have a moment when you sort of just freeze up — like having the “spinning wheel of death” on your computer and you just have to give your motherboard a minute to digest piles of information? That’s how I’ve felt lately, especially as we’re to the end of September.
Another month behind us and I keep asking myself where has the time gone? It’s almost the end of 2021? Another year, already? Only days ago, I was in a meeting about holiday events and promotions. Holidays? Holiday Decorating Competition? Holiday bazaars? The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop? At this rate, it will be summer before we know it — hold my holiday cookies, I’ve got to get in swimsuit shape.
While it is a bit too early to get into the end-of-year reflections (and, yes, I definitely plan to partake in a holiday cookie swap — or two), the morning air feels brisker and the night skies flood the valley earlier. There are still flowers in bloom, but some trees have been kissed with the highlights of fall. Weekend golfing is slowly replaced with football games and shorts are traded in for sweaters. It’s a truly breathtaking time of year when greens are replaced with golds, but shorter days always invite an increased desire for hibernation.
Now, let me tell you — this job is tiring. So tiring. Sometimes I’ll wake up in the mornings and it feels like I have tiredness in my joints and all I want to do is hibernate. But, working for the Chamber is also so, so inspiring. We recently partnered with Eastern Oregon University’s Residence Life for the upcoming Week of Welcome to help engage incoming students with the community as they settle in for the school year, but, with safety in mind, there will be no Block Party, no Downtown Scavenger Hunt — it just wasn’t in the cards.
So, we called for “goodie bags” and storefront windows. And our businesses did not disappoint. How do you welcome students to the community without getting to talk to them? Shower them with information, invites and goodies — their first exposure to the community is going to be robust and fun.
Not only do we have businesses, including American Family Insurance, Sub Shop, Real Deals, Peak Lifestyle Studios, Country Financial, P1F Credit Union, The Local, Goss Motors and Market Place Fresh Foods “adopting” students, but also we had an outpouring of support for creating welcome pack goodie bags for students during move-in day — from the Grande Ronde Symphony and Side A Brewing to the Union Merc and Le Bebe Cakes Bakery, from Ziply Fiber, Veteran’s Memorial Pool and Tap That Growlers to Northeast Oregon Network, Papa Murphy’s, Buffalo Peak Golf Course and Horizon Credit Union. Local Harvest, Brother Bear Cafe, Mountain Works, WorkSource Oregon, Grocery Outlet, Shelter From the Storm, Elgin Opera House, Art Center East and the city of Union Chamber all provided goodies and treats to help welcome the incoming EOU students.
The goodie bags are impressive — makes me wish I were moving in next week. I wonder if I still look young enough to pass for a freshman? Don’t answer that.
One of the best things about this community is how people pitch in and help — so many work together to make others feel welcome. No matter the stress, the pain and everything else going on, our community comes together and makes the best of the situation. I want to take a moment to thank these businesses — and others — who contributed to the goodie bags and the welcome windows. Your kindness will have a lasting impact on these students; it has an impact on me. I’m inspired at how caring our businesses are and am so grateful I have the opportunity to witness it firsthand every day.
So, before the craziness and rush of the holidays is truly upon us, take a moment — don your blue and gold and enjoy all of the beauty, splendor and kindness around you. And thank you, Union County, for being the kind, caring community you are.
Now grab the frosting and let’s get to cookie baking.
