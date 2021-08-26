Listen, I know you’re busy. Things truly continue to be so hard — just, generally hard. It’s difficult to find extra time to take on additional work, projects or anything. It’s even difficult to find the energy sometimes to commit to one more thing. I get it; I’ve been telling myself the same thing.
I won’t lie — there are definitely times I find myself whining or complaining about all of the sacrificed hours given to volunteering for an organization’s board of directors. There is always a constant barrage of emails, volunteers for tasks to be rounded up, or projects to take on. There always seems to be endless meetings, which feel like they do nothing more than result in scheduling another meeting. There are definitely always the days when I walk away thinking to myself how I have my own work to do and can’t take on the work of something else.
But there are also the days, after a long work session or huge project is complete, you simmer in satisfaction with your cohorts. You develop deep bonds with other people — people whom you might have never come across in your regular day-to-day life. It’s not always glorious moments of classy afternoon tea with those little sandwiches and edible flowers, no. I have fallen asleep leaning back-to-back with another volunteer as we prepared to embrace the late shift of a major event. There have been times we’ve wrestled with cleaning up broken, overflowing garbage bags. There are the other times meetings run so late in the evening and start so early in the morning, days will go by in between seeing friends and family.
Now, anyone who knows me knows how I love to write. I even volunteer to take meeting minutes all day long (just promise to look for the “Easter eggs” I leave behind — writing is always worth it when it’s fun). But, when I sat down to think about “board service” and how to enumerate what it means — why it’s important — it was so hard to put into words. Joining, serving and volunteering for an organization’s board of directors comes with long meetings, time commitments and so many tasks to add to your already-full plate. But what else is it? If the meetings and the extra work were it, well, trust me, I’d most likely be the only one to show up for Chamber board meetings.
The two cruxes of nonprofit board service are so difficult to describe because they’re intangible. It’s so difficult to describe how this or that organization is “making a difference.” Serving on a board is your opportunity to make where you live, work and play a better place. For you, for your family, for your friends, for your colleagues. If you want to see more food trucks or a food truck pod — let’s go! We can make it happen! How about a “Taste of” event where our restaurants can show off their signature dishes and experiment with new menu possibilities — let’s make it a reality! Maybe our little corner of Northeastern Oregon can lead the way for the newest music festival or mountain biking festival — get at it! Volunteering for a local nonprofit organization is your opportunity to truly make a difference in and for your community. If there’s a project you’re interested in, it’s your opportunity to immerse yourself in it, learn all aspects of it and have true impact.
If changing the world — your world — isn’t enough of a reason … the people are. Some of the most important people in my life have become so through volunteering and collaborating on board and nonprofit organization projects. Volunteering may not always result in finding your future life partner, though it might. Volunteering may not always result in making your best friends in the whole world, but it might do that as well. The question to ask yourself is: Can you risk not volunteering, when the stakes are that high?
One of my biggest pet peeves is hearing someone say an organization or event “should have done” this or that. Don’t just tell someone else your idea and expect it to happen. Get out there and make it happen. You’ve heard the adage: If you want something done …
No matter how the change happens, if you truly immerse yourself in it, serving on a nonprofit organization’s board of directors will change your life. You can change the world around you, but the board will also change your world.
Shameless plug: If you’re interested in being involved, the Union County Chamber is looking for new board members. Nominations will open soon, so call me if you want to get involved in something life changing.
