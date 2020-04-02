Submitted photo
Sandra Patterson, assistant director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce, speaks in February at a Union County Retired Educators gathering. Patterson outlined the chamber’s three main objectives: promoting tourism for the area, managing the Blue Mountain Conference Center and supporting the business members of the organization. She encouraged local businesses to take advantage of the variety of materials and activities available through the chamber. Also in the works are new classes on hospitality with an emphasis on tourism and ways to help new business owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.