LA GRANDE – A local couple will offer a preview of the historic downtown building they are revitalizing during open houses set for this summer.
Jeanne and David Williamson purchased the building on the corner of Washington Avenue and Depot Street last August.
“We’ve got a lot of long term plans for the building,” said Jeanne Williamson.
Renovations have been underway since last year.
The first floor will be home to Evermine – the Williamsons custom labeling company that ships across the U.S. and overseas. Taped on the floor are the outlines for where all the machinery will be installed.
Jeanne Williamson outlined the construction already completed on the room that will become the plant floor and work still to come – added ceiling height, new roofing, additional windows, updated heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
The top floor, which was originally a ballroom, has also undergone renovations. The drop ceiling was removed entirely and the old bar was dismantled. A new fire suppression system and elevator will be installed.
While the interior is getting a major overhaul much of the exterior will also be restored to its original architecture.
“We can see how it used to be done, so it can be restored,” Jeanne Williamson said.
The current design plans include rebuilding the front entrance and creating a new side entrance at basement level. Additionally, the broken rock face on the ground level of the exterior will be removed and the original facade restored.
While the Williamsons are drawing inspiration from the historic exterior, they are also adding new features, such as a patio. The new outdoor space will replace the current entryway and driveway.
The couple declined to comment on how much the building cost to purchase or the amount invested in renovations.
It will take years to achieve the Williamson’s vision for the building. The current objective is to make the first floor functional to move Evermine to La Grande from Portland. Construction and renovation work will continue on the rest of the building.
The couple plan to include three areas for the community – the second floor ballroom, the basement, and a small portion of the first floor where Jeanne Williamson would like to create an espresso bar and small bookshop dedicated to Oregon history.
“There are so many stories and so much history written by the people of Oregon that I want to share,” she said.
The Williamsons are hosting two renovation tours to showcase the work that has been done and discuss the future plans. The tours will take place on Wednesday, June 22 at 12 p.m. and Tuesday, July 26 at 5 p.m and readers can sign up to attend by emailing Lorraine Ferron at Lorrainef@evermine.com to reserve a spot.
LA GRANDE – La Grande couple breathe new life into historic downtown building.
In August 2021 Jeanne and David Williamson purchased the building on the corner of Washington Avenue and Depot Street.
“We’ve got a lot of long term plans for the building,” said Jeanne Williamson.
Walking into 1124 Washington Street – where renovations have been underway over the past year – it is clear how much work has already been done and how much there still is to do.
The first floor will be home to Evermine – the Williamson’s custom labeling company that ships across the U.S. and overseas. Taped on the floor are the outlines for where all the machinery will be installed, including three historic Heidelberg platen presses. Jeanne Williamson outlined the construction already completed on the room that will become the plant floor and work still to come – added ceiling height, new roofing, updated HVAC and additional windows.
The top floor, which was originally a ballroom, has also undergone renovations. The drop ceiling was removed entirely due to asbestos and the old bar was dismantled. A new fire suppression system and elevator will be installed.
While the interior is getting a major facelift, the plan is to restore much of the exterior to its original architecture. The space has undergone alterations in the past – changing the entrance and bricking up old arched windows.
“We can see how it used to be done, so it can be restored,” Jeanne Williamson said.
The current design plans include rebuilding the front entrance and creating a new side entrance at basement level. Additionally, the broken rock face adorning the ground level of the exterior will be removed and the original facade restored.
While the Williamsons are drawing inspiration from the historic exterior, they are also implementing new features, such as a patio. The new outdoor space will be built out to replace the current entryway and driveway.
It will take years to achieve the Williamson’s vision for 1124 Washington Street. The current objective is to make the first floor functional in order to move Evermine to La Grande. Construction and renovation work will continue on the rest of the building.
The couple plan to include three areas for the community – the second floor ballroom, the basement, and a small portion of the first floor where Jeanne Williamson would like to create an espresso bar and small bookshop dedicated to Oregon history.
“There are so many stories and so much history written by the people of Oregon that I want to share,” she said.
The Williamsons are hosting two renovation tours to showcase the work that has been done and discuss the future plans. The tours will take place on Wednesday, June 22 at 12 p.m. and Tuesday, July 26 at 5 p.m and readers can sign up to attend by emailing Lorraine Ferron at Lorrainef@evermine.com to reserve a spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.