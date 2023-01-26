LA GRANDE — La Grande is getting the meats and the suites.

La Grande Community Development Director Mike Boquist said an Arby’s and Hampton Inn & Suites each have cleared the process with the planning division and are working with the city’s building division. Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Scott Newman said he believes the franchises will be a great addition to La Grande.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

