The plans here show the exterior of an Arby's restaurant currently under development at 2602 Island Ave., La Grande. The building formerly housed a Pizza Hut and is being updated to be more in line with the Arby's brand.
This plan shows the interior of a Hampton Inn & Suites currently under development across from Commercial Tire on Mulholland Drive and 26th Street, La Grande. The project has cleared the process with the city's planning division and in January 2023 is in the hands of the building division.
The former Pizza Hut stands empty at 2602 Island Ave., La Grande, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The building is set to be the future location of an Arby's restaurant.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
20/10 Architects/Contributed Graphic
LA GRANDE — La Grande is getting the meats and the suites.
La Grande Community Development Director Mike Boquist said an Arby’s and Hampton Inn & Suites each have cleared the process with the planning division and are working with the city’s building division. Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Scott Newman said he believes the franchises will be a great addition to La Grande.
“It shows the value of what is here,” he said.
Arby’s is moving into the building that used to be the home of Pizza Hut, 2602 Island Ave., and is being developed by Boise, Idaho-based Rocky Mountain Companies for owners Flynn Restaurant Group. Boquist said because the location was formerly a restaurant the process has been more like a remodel to bring the building in line with Arby’s brand.
Arby’s public relations team did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the project.
Flynn Restaurant Group owns and operates more than 2,300 restaurants generating more than $3.5 billion in annual sales, according to a Franchise Times report. The organization is the largest operator for Arby’s, Pizza Hut and Applebee’s, the second-biggest for Taco Bell and Panera, and the fifth for Wendy’s.
The La Grande Pizza Hut shut its doors in September 2020. The closure was announced with a notice on the front doors that said, “We’re sorry! This restaurant has closed.”
NPC International, which operates Pizza Hut and Wendy’s restaurants in the United States, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July 2020, according to court records. NPC International in August 2020 announced it reached a deal with Pizza Hut owner Yum! Brands Inc. to close up to 300 of the establishments.
The Hampton Inn & Suites will be an entirely new building, prospectively at the corner of Mulholland Drive and 26th Street — across from Commercial Tire. Washington-based Eternal Hotels is listed as the applicant on the permit. President of Eternal Hotels Parn Singh said the company is not ready to make an official statement about the new location. His company still is working through necessary steps, such as getting bids from contractors and finishing interior designs.
The new hotel will provide around 90 rooms with a combination of room types, Boquist said.
“I think it’s great from a tourism perspective,” Newman said. “We need more rooms in Union County.”
Newman said having a brand name such as Hampton Inn & Suites is great exposure for Union County as it helps to attract more people to stay overnight in La Grande.
Hampton by Hilton, which owns the chain of Hampton hotels, has more than 2,760 open hotels in 33 countries. The closest locations are Hampton Inn & Suites in Walla Walla, Washington, and a Hampton Inn in Pendleton.
