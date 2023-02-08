LA GRANDE — Every first Saturday of the month, young entrepreneurs will become commercial venders at the new Community Kindness Kids Market event set up in the foyer of the Community Kindness Thrift Store at 1315 Adams Ave., La Grande, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This opportunity is extended to kids younger than 18 to give them some retail experiences in a safe, enclosed environment, sponsored by Liz and Grant Meyer of Community Kindness of Eastern Oregon, a nonprofit organization that operates the thrift store.

