LA GRANDE — Community Kindness of Eastern Oregon, a nonprofit thrift store at 1315 Adams Ave., La Grande, is expanding its digital and physical footprint.
The store launched an online shopping option Monday, Oct. 26, and owners Liz and Grant Meyer are taking over the store space next door, formerly housed by Attitudes Dance Academy.
“We hope our customers enjoy and embrace this new option of thrift store shopping. We will continue to offer quality items to our customers both online and in our store,” Grant Meyer said.
Liz Meyer said the physical expansion will give the store more space to sell some of its larger donations, including more furniture. The owners anticipate the expanded space to be open in a few weeks.
The second-hand store added an online purchasing option after seeing the effect the coronavirus has had on online shopping.
“We decided to be sure and capitalize on this trend,” Grant Meyer said. “We wanted to increase sales without (having to) increase showroom space.”
The items at ckthriftstore.com are exclusively available online. Meyer said this helps keep track of inventory, and the website will be updated frequently with new selections. Online purchases are for pickup only and must be retrieved by the next businesses day.
“We will sell to anyone who can pick up their purchase at our physical location the next day we are open,” he said. “Basically, we are mainly selling to local people. We want to be sure to keep our sales as local as possible. Our items have been donated locally and we really do try to offer them back to our local community.”
The move online also will help the store gain more exposure in the community, Meyer said, which means more growth and more ways for the nonprofit to stay true to its motto: “Serving our Community through Acts of Kindness, Integrity and Love.”
Editor's Note: The title of the story previously stated the store's name incorrectly. The store is Community Kindness of Eastern Oregon.
