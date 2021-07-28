ISLAND CITY — Construction on the Panda Express building on Island Avenue is expected to be completed by late fall this year.
Since starting construction in May, there have been no major delays, according to Brad Lindsay, project superintendent with Millennium Construction Group, a California-based construction company hired to build the restaurant.
“Progress has been good. We are expecting to be finished by late October, early November,” Lindsay said.
When finished, the 2,381-square-foot restaurant will feature a drive-thru, full kitchen and dining area.
Workers are setting up the framing of the building.
In the next few weeks, they will begin the roofing process before starting work on the inside.
As of now, there is no set opening date.
Panda Express is a Chinese American fast food restaurant with more than 2,100 locations nationwide, according to its website.
There are more than 30 in Oregon.
The Island City City Council approved the construction application in October 2020.
“It’s always good to have a new employer in the city,” Karen Howton, Island City’s city recorder, said. “It means more opportunities for employment and should help out the economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.