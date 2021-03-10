SALEM — Critics claim that requiring Oregon’s agriculture industry to pay higher overtime wages would be a “false promise” of help to farm employees, who’d actually lose work opportunities.
Unlike most other employers, farmers don’t have to pay workers one-and-a-half times their normal rate if they work more than 40 hours per week, but House Bill 2358 seeks to eliminate that exemption.
Proponents of the bill claim it would end an unjust labor policy with “racist and exclusionary origins” while recognizing the essential role that farm workers have in the state’s economy and community.
“They do not belong to a lower class of workers in Oregon,” said Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, its chief sponsor. “Exploiting human beings is never a good thing.”
Supporters argue that agriculture shouldn’t receive unique treatment under the law because other industries, including the construction and retail sectors, also have peak seasons with higher labor demands.
California passed a law in 2016 that’s phasing in overtime pay for farm workers while Washington’s Supreme Court found that an agricultural exemption to overtime pay was unconstitutional last year, the bill’s supporters said.
According to the bill’s proponents, protections for farm workers were carved out of the Fair Labor Standards Act, a seminal 1938 federal statute, due to a “legacy of racism” that’s reflected in the state’s overtime exemption for agriculture.
“It was wrong then, when most farm workers were black. It is wrong now, when most farm workers are Latino,” said Teresa Romero, president of the United Farm Workers union. “Every worker should have the same basic rights.”
The bill’s detractors argue the good intentions behind HB 2358 would fail to materialize in reality because farmers and ranchers are “price takers” subject to the commodity markets who cannot pass along higher costs to their customers.
Farmers cannot afford to pay higher overtime wages and will instead seek to avoid work schedules longer than 40 hours per week by increasing the number of shifts, shifting to less labor-intensive crops, increasing mechanization, or moving out-of-state, according to the bill’s opponents.
“I think you may find you’re hurting my employees rather than helping them,” said Chuck Thomsen, R-Hood River, who grows pears.
Critics of HB 2358 said the exemption for agriculture is necessary because the industry faces short, weather-dependent windows in which work must be completed.
Oregon’s cost of doing business is increasing and the state already has strong protections for workers, such as paid sick leave and a higher minimum wage, while the growing season is relatively short, said Jenny Dresler, lobbyist for the Oregon Farm Bureau.
An amendment to the bill could also penalize employers for even slight pay miscalculations, she said.
A survey of the Oregon Winegrowers Association found that only 10% of its members could absorb the additional costs of paying higher overtime wages, said Brooke Delmas Robertson, a representative of the group whose family owns a vineyard in Northeast Oregon.
Jake Madison, a farmer near Echo, said the organic market currently offers a desirable premium but his operation may have to change practices for crops that require hand-weeding, since herbicide spraying is more labor-efficient.
“It’s going to come down to strict cost control measures on this,” he said.
