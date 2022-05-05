Every successful business owner and entrepreneur should have a good team of people surrounding them to provide valuable insight. By good, I don’t mean the group should be simply composed of people who are like-minded and think your business concept is great. Naysayers can bring a unique perspective and cause you to think about things you may not have considered.
Bring together people with different backgrounds, skill sets, and ages. This can drive important conversations to make certain all of the issues, potential barriers, challenges, and opportunities are on the table.
But where do you find such people willing to spend time providing valuable input?
Start with an existing or likely customer. What interests them about your product or service? Or, in the case of a startup, why would they be willing to spend money with you? How much are they willing to pay and why would they choose you over a competitor? In what ways could your business improve or adjust to better serve them? A change in hours, product selection? Do you provide quality customer service?
Bring in an accounting or bookkeeping professional. Yes, you may very well have to pay for their time, but let’s face it, it all boils down to whether your business is, or can be, profitable.
Find an experienced, savvy business owner to be on your team. Learn about best practices and pitfalls common to any entrepreneur.
Speak with your local high school FFA and Future Business Leaders of America student advisers. Contact career centers at colleges or universities in your community. These students may be able to serve as interns benefitting your company in a variety of ways. This may include the development or expansion of social media and digital marketing, for example. Perhaps they could do valuable market research. Simply having their unique perspective could help you grow your business clientele.
Find the most creative thinker you can. Let them brainstorm and come up with “crazy” ideas that just might evolve into your next best revenue stream.
In the case of an existing business, bring your top employee(s) to the table. Allow them to speak freely about problems they see that might be negatively impacting your bottom line. Welcome suggestions, input, and insight.
Receive feedback from the director of your Chamber of Commerce about your business. How might you expand the reach of your company through your marketing efforts? Are you taking advantage of every opportunity afforded to you with your membership?
Solicit the assistance of ad representatives from your local newspaper and radio station. While social media and digital marketing have their place, newspaper and radio advertising remains extremely relevant in Eastern Oregon and may be the very best way to reach a particular segment of your desired customer base. Learn how to write effective and creative press releases.
Familiarize yourself with and take advantage of the services offered by organizations such as Small Business Development Centers, SCORE, SBA, and other business resource centers. Most often, these services are offered at no charge and are staffed with highly trained business professionals.
These are just some of the ideas that may help you develop your concept or existing business into a thriving enterprise. You may have to grow a thick skin, but welcome ideas and expand your horizons. This is what successful entrepreneurs do.
