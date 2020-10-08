LA GRANDE — Dutch Bros. Coffee, which has one of its many drive-thru stands in La Grande, is percolating on the employee satisfaction front.
The Oregonian/OregonLive has named Dutch Bros. the top spot for mid-sized companies in Oregon and southwest Washington. The award is based on employee feedback that Energage, a Philadelphia-based company, gathered through an anonymous survey, which measured 15 factors critical to the success of any organization, according to a written statement to The Observer from the Dutch Bros. employee engagement team.
The team also stated Dutch Bros., which has locations throughout the west, strives to be a company employees are proud to work for, excited to talk about and makes them feel like they are a part of a family.
“During this time of unknowns, uncertainty and change we’ve worked to continue to provide our employees with support. We’re so happy to see those efforts recognized. The feedback we get from the survey is essential in creating an atmosphere and culture to help our employees thrive,” said Kelsey Hopper, the director of engagement at Dutch Bros.
Dutch Bros. has its headquarters in Grants Pass and was founded in 1992. It has 172 locations in Oregon and southwest Washington and 330 employees in the region, according to The Oregonian.
The survey had 24 questions, including about how the company encourages employee development, how appreciated it makes employees feel, retention and pay and benefits.
The Oregonian/OregonLive has partnered with Energage to rank the top workplaces in Oregon and southwest Washington for the past nine years.
The other category winners were Comcast Cable in the large company division and the private co-ed Delphian School in Yamhill County in the small category.
The large category is for companies with more than 500 employees, the midsize division is for those with 100 to 499 employees, and the small category is for those with 99 or fewer employees. The results ranked a total of 95 companies.
