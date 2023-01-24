Cove Earth Day
Volunteer Rich Miller collects invasive weeds during the Cove Community Association Earth Day cleanup event on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The group of roughly 20 volunteers removed invasive plants from the Tish Croom Nature Trail, a roughly 1-mile loop walking trail next to the Cove Ascension School. The large field and surrounding walking path is part of a larger effort to restore the area to its once thriving role as a growing spot for tribal first foods such as fish, greens, berries, seeds, fruits and nuts. The riparian area also serves as a gathering site for Cayuse, Umatilla, Walla Walla and Nez Perce. Along the walking trail, numerous plants and flowers are fenced in to protect from deer and wildlife.

PORTLAND — Earth Day Oregon, an annual effort that brings attention and donations to nonprofits across the state, is recruiting and partnering with Oregon nonprofit organizations for its 2023 campaign, according to a press release.

By fostering and promoting fundraisers and events at sustainably focused businesses, the program aims to drive $500,000 in donations to partners for Earth Day, which is April 22.

