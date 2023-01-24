Volunteer Rich Miller collects invasive weeds during the Cove Community Association Earth Day cleanup event on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The group of roughly 20 volunteers removed invasive plants from the Tish Croom Nature Trail, a roughly 1-mile loop walking trail next to the Cove Ascension School. The large field and surrounding walking path is part of a larger effort to restore the area to its once thriving role as a growing spot for tribal first foods such as fish, greens, berries, seeds, fruits and nuts. The riparian area also serves as a gathering site for Cayuse, Umatilla, Walla Walla and Nez Perce. Along the walking trail, numerous plants and flowers are fenced in to protect from deer and wildlife.
PORTLAND — Earth Day Oregon, an annual effort that brings attention and donations to nonprofits across the state, is recruiting and partnering with Oregon nonprofit organizations for its 2023 campaign, according to a press release.
By fostering and promoting fundraisers and events at sustainably focused businesses, the program aims to drive $500,000 in donations to partners for Earth Day, which is April 22.
“As a place-based nonprofit that works in one of the least-populated corners of Oregon, it is wonderful to have the opportunity to share our work across the state and highlight the ways Oregon businesses support our conservation efforts in the Hells Canyon region,” said Jared Kennedy, Greater Hells Canyon Council’s development director. “Participating in Earth Day Oregon allows us to broaden our reach, and the program makes it fun. We are thrilled to once again be a part of a statewide effort on Earth Day, thanks to Earth Day Oregon.”
Becoming a nonprofit partner is easy and there are no fees to join. Any Oregon nonprofit that advances at least one of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals is invited to apply. Those 17 goals are listed online at https://sdgs.un.org/goals.
Each nonprofit must invite three businesses to make contributions directly to their organization in honor of Earth Day.
Thanks to the support of sponsors, Earth Day Oregon distributes small need-based grants to smaller and less-resourced nonprofit organizations.
In 2022, Earth Day Oregon partnered with 67 nonprofit organizations and 287 businesses to raise $343,000 for its partners. More than 30% of the nonprofit partners came from areas outside of the Portland metro area. Since its first year in 2019, Earth Day Oregon has facilitated more than $700,000 in donations, and the campaign continues to grow.
Nonprofit partners join a cohesive, branded campaign with strong collaborative impact. Earth Day Oregon provides its partners with a messaging framework for requesting donations, social media templates, promotional materials, and regional connections. To elevate the campaign, Earth Day Oregon also operates public relations, marketing, social media and it will launch a new website that connects the public with nonprofit and business partners through a public events calendar and regional search options.
Interested nonprofits can sign up and learn more at www.earthdayor.org. Nonprofits must sign up no later than Feb. 8.
Established in 1970, the intent of Earth Day is to bring the importance of protecting the Earth to the attention of the public, the media and our elected officials. Earth Day Oregon is a nonprofit initiative with a mission to increase Oregon-based business and individual support for the state’s frontline nonprofit organizations who are leading us to a more livable, just, and sustainable world.
