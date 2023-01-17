Charging station.jpg
An electric vehicle charging station sits outside Wallowa Resources in Enterprise.

 Wallowa County Chieftain, File

SALEM — Oregon’s electric vehicle sales got a boost in 2021 and with more tax credits and fast chargers on the way, officials say they expect the trend to continue.

According to Atlas EV Hub, a national data firm that tracks EV sales, Oregon was No. 2 in the nation in 2021, behind California, for the share of new vehicles sold that are electric. Oregon is currently tied for the No. 2 spot in 2022 with Hawaii and Washington.

