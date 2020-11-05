Alvaro Orrala inspects newspapers and makes adjustments as the East Oregonian runs off the press Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Pendleton. The EO‘s press printed all of the EO Media Group’s Northeast Oregon newspapers, including La Grande’s Observer and the Baker City Herald. Election Day marked the last time the press operated in Pendleton as the EO Media Group transitions to printing its Northeast Oregon newspapers in Walla Walla.