Threemile Canyon Farms

Cows are milked at Threemile Canyon Farms near Boardman. Two dozen environmental, farming and public health groups are asking the state to regulate air pollution from large dairies.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press, File

SALEM — Two dozen environmental, farming and public health groups are asking the state to regulate air pollution from large dairies.

In an Aug. 17 petition, they asked the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission to create an air-emissions program to measure and regulate air pollution from farms with 700 or more cows. Starting at that threshold, owners must obtain a state agricultural permit that regulates land and groundwater pollution from large livestock operations.

