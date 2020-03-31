UNION — Nothing has stopped the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show since its inception in 1908 — not World War I, World War II, not the Spanish Flu and not even a fire — and it’s because of one fact.
“The show does not go on without volunteers,” EOLS President Dave Billings said. “That show can’t survive without volunteers. During those years when everyone else took off, this area had enough volunteers to make it happen. That’s why it stayed alive.”
Billings is hopeful those volunteers will be able to put on the show for the 113th year in a row this coming June. But what happens in the next month with the coronavirus will determine the fate of the oldest rodeo and livestock exhibition in the northwest.
The EOLS kickoff dinner, which was to take place Saturday, was canceled, but that is the only scheduled event between now and June 8, when the show is set to begin.
“We won’t have anything else until the first weekend in June, which is the weekend ahead of the rodeo,” Billings said, with the only major activity between now and then a cleanup day June 6, two days before the beginning of the Livestock Show.
But like everyone else nationwide, Billings and the board members are watching the fallout of COVID-19. And with all the details that go into the event, Billings said if the coronavirus impacts the show, there wouldn’t be an option to reschedule or postpone it, or have it in an abbreviated sense.
“We would have to just cancel for the year,” he said. “The schedule for rodeo and livestock, bulls — there’s just a lot of things that are hard to postpone. That stock is tied up for the next weekend (at) other places. “Too many things that all have to line up to make it work.”
He noted, for example, the schedule for the horse racing, which takes place Friday through Sunday each year, has been set since January.
“The rest of the dates are taken,” he said.
Billings said the plan is for volunteers and board members to carry on as best as possible with smaller tasks at the EOLS ground in preparation for the show to go on as scheduled.
“We’ve got all kind of little maintenance projects,” he said.
Two alterations will have to be accounted for, however, that are tied into the already canceled kickoff dinner. Billings said the dinner is when the members of the queen’s court have their speech competition, and also marks the date the candidates can begin to sell tickets.
With social distancing and stay-at-home stipulations in place, Billings said, how to handle the ticket sales and the speech competition is still being considered.
“There’s a lot of unknowns right now. Everyone is sitting around waiting,” he said.
As for animals raised by area youth that are sold during the week of the show, Billings said a contingency plan is being developed in case the coronavirus does lead to the show’s cancellation.
“If something happens and the show is canceled because of this, we would work with the kids to have sort of a sale that the animals are dispersed at,” he said. “They’re still working on what that could be.”
The board is eying the beginning of May for when it will make the call on whether to have the show.
“We’re all in hopes we’re going to have it,” Billings said. He noted that everybody is on board with the plan to move forward and that “none of us are running in the other direction,” of saying to cancel now. “We’re going to go down to the last minute.”
Further, the hope is the 113th EOLS could be one that marks the region’s release from the quarantine lifestyle COVID-19 has put on the country.
“We have high hopes that we’re going to have a lot of enthusiasm for the show,” he said, “and a lot of it because people are tired of being cooped up.”
