NORTHEASTERN OREGON — What promises to be a lively discussion about building a vibrant, community-supported, local economy flavored by snacks and drinks will take place in Lostine, Union and Elgin in coming weeks.
Led by Brad Attig, founder of Reinventing Rural. Attig passionately believes that rural communities can become creative entrepreneurial centers. He advocates that small places can take simple steps that can quickly impact the local economy and energize an entire community, according to a press release. Small businesses are the lifeblood of rural main streets throughout Oregon and beyond. While there are those who say rural America is destined for decline, they forget that many said the same thing about big cities in the 1970s.
The first event will be held at Z's BBQ in Lostine, 125 Highway 82, on Thursday, Jan. 26. The discussion comes to Union on Feb. 2 at the Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St., and to Elgin on March 9 at the Hale Turner Theater, 831 Alder St. Each event will begin at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.
The free events are sponsored by Northeast Oregon Economic Development District and Reinventing Rural and made possible through Business Oregon funding.
For more information, contact Lisa Dawson, NEOEDD executive director, at 541-426-3598 ext. 1, or visit www.neoedd.org.
