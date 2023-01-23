NORTHEASTERN OREGON — What promises to be a lively discussion about building a vibrant, community-supported, local economy flavored by snacks and drinks will take place in Lostine, Union and Elgin in coming weeks.

Led by Brad Attig, founder of Reinventing Rural. Attig passionately believes that rural communities can become creative entrepreneurial centers. He advocates that small places can take simple steps that can quickly impact the local economy and energize an entire community, according to a press release. Small businesses are the lifeblood of rural main streets throughout Oregon and beyond. While there are those who say rural America is destined for decline, they forget that many said the same thing about big cities in the 1970s.

