UNION COUNTY — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported wolves in the Five Points Creek area recently killed a 550 calf.
Hunters in a timbered U.S. Forest Service allotment found the 7-month old calf dead on Sept. 21, according to ODFW’s depredation investigation report. The calf’s owner contacted ODFW the next day for an investigation.
The calf likely died around Sept. 20, according to the report, which also stated: "The attack scene and premortem injuries are clear signs of predator attack and the size and location of the bite injuries are similar to injuries observed on other cattle attacked by wolves."
Fish and Wildlife attributed the depredation to the Five Points Pack.
ODFW in April reported the pack in 2019 produced three pups that survived to the end of the year and was counted as a breeding pair. Radio-collar data showed the pack roamed a 183-square-mile area with 50% of location data points on public lands and the other 50% on private lands.
