LA GRANDE — Amanda McKague saw a need and when an existing business became available, she knew it was an opportunity she couldn't pass up.
Amanda McKague, along with her husband, Cody, are the owners of Flying M Designs, 224 Fir St., La Grande. The McKagues will be hosting a grand opening on Wednesday, April 26, introducing their custom embroidery and screen-printing apparel service.
Amanda McKague's fascination with custom logo textile art developed gradually when she was a stay-at-home mom.
“I always loved creating designs and putting them on shirts, so I did that at home on my Cricut with some iron-on vinyl,” she said. “I always loved crafty art stuff.”
Amanda McKague saw a need for this kind of apparel art when her husband was coaching La Grande High School baseball, and she wanted to go to the games and support him, but she could not find a La Grande sweatshirt anywhere. So, she made one for herself and her three sons. It got her to thinking about selling them and getting into embroidering, but building a business from the ground up was a bit overwhelming.
The McKagues bought the business from Dale and Renae Wilber, of rural Imbler, when the business was called Flying W Designs. To make it their own brand, the McKagues flipped the "W" for Wilber in Flying W Designs to an "M" for McKague to create Flying M Designs. The change is subtle but still resembles the original business name enough to retain product recognition, which was important to the McKagues.
What the Wilbers had to offer was what Amanda McKague was looking for, an established business with equipment and clientele. It’s been a big change for Amanda McKague, going from a stay-at-home mom to a store operator, “but I really love it,” she said.
“The Wilbers created this business 20 years ago outside their house,” Amanda McKague said. “They started small and became huge. I went to Imbler (school), so I’ve known them for years. I heard their business was for sale, so we went out and talked to them and loved all the stuff they had and all the clients they had.”
As first-time business owners, the McKagues will utilize the Wilbers as consultants through this initial learning curve.
“They are still a big part of Flying M Designs,” she said. “We call them and they guide and train us.”
Flying M Designs moved into its new location, a 1200-square-foot store on Fir Street, in January and following some renovations, it made a soft opening on Feb. 27.
The business produces custom embroidered logos and screen printing on shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and other clothing. They can use your existing logo or help you design a new logo with their computer software programs. They can apply leather patches on hats, create artwork for banners, window clings and other applications.
“I’m a big fan of embroidery,” she said. “I love embroidering people’s logos on their hats and sweatshirts. Hats are super fun to do, probably my favorite, and my husband likes the screen printing.”
To produce the work, the McKagues have four embroidering machines running concurrently. One machine will run hats while another is doing shirts or jackets. This is more efficient in getting orders in and out faster. In the future, they are looking at upgrading their equipment to increase productivity.
“We’d like to invite you to meet us at Flying M Designs and see the wonderful things we can embroider and print,” Amanda McKague said. “We hope you’ll attend our grand opening in April.”
