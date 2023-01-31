LA GRANDE — One of La Grande’s iconic buildings is coming back to life.
The former JCPenney building at 1309 Adams Ave., vacant for the past six years, is set to possibly reopen this year as a Club 24 Fitness gym. Club 24 Fitness earlier signed a lease agreement with the structure’s owner, the La Grande Masonic Lodge Building Association, which took effect Jan. 17.
Club 24 Fitness, a corporation with 10 gyms in Oregon and Washington, is now starting renovation work in the building.
"Club 24 Fitness may open this spring," said Patty Glaze, of La Grande, a broker with the Blue Summit Realty Group, who helped arrange the lease agreement between Club 24 Fitness and the La Grande Masonic Lodge Association.
Club 24 Fitness has gyms in Hermiston, Baker City and Pendleton and its Washington gyms are in Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, Prosser and Benton City. All Club 24 Fitness gyms are open 24-hours a day throughout the year. The gyms have staff on duty to assist people with exercise programs many hours a day.
The structure is owned by La Grande Masonic Building Association, which has been attempting to sell or lease the building since JCPenney moved out.
Lou Gerber, a member of the La Grande Masonic Lodge, is delighted that a new business is moving into the building.
“I am excited," he said. “The community needs this."
Gerber said the building's often dark storefront was not an inspiring sight.
“This will make our downtown more vibrant," he said.
Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage echoes the sentiment.
“It is good to fill those empty buildings," she said. "It adds to the downtown ambiance."
The La Grande Masonic Lodge Building Association has owned the old JCPenney Building for more than a century and its president, John Harvey, said the association’s board had considered selling the building. He is delighted the building will be leased instead or sold.
He cited two reasons for this, a sense of sentimentality and the security of having a revenue stream in the form of lease payments.
Harvey said the La Grande Masonic Lodge Building Association had received rent payments for the building for at least nine decades before JCPenney pulled out.
The building housed La Grande’s JCPenny store from 1931 until 2017 when the store closed. It continued to receive rent payments from JCPenney through 2020 because of a contractual agreement it had with the corporation, Harvey said.
The La Grande JCPenny store was one of at least 138 that closed in the United States in 2017. Today, there are more than 650 JCPenney retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, according to the store's website.
La Grande's JCPenney store opened in 1914 at 108 Depot St. before it moved to 1309 Adams in 1931, according to La Grande Historian Bob Bull.
The building at 1309 Adams Ave. has 6,600 square feet on both its main and lower floors, 2,300 square feet of mezzanine space and 330 square feet of office space, all of which will be used by Club 24 Fitness, Glaze said.
The design work for the ongoing renovation is being done by Ralph Edwards, a Union County architect and the engineering work is being done by engineer Les Tipton, also of Union County.
