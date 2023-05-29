LA GRANDE — If you have passed by the former Local Harvest Eatery and Pub, 2104 Island Ave., La Grande, you probably noticed a large, new business sign hung in the center of the pizzeria, bearing its new name — "The Final Cut Pizza & Pub."

Owners Joe and Jamie Cox unveiled the new name with their official sign hanging on May 8. The couple took over the well-established Local Harvest pizzeria in early 2022. Local Harvest was opened in 2016 by former owners Harvest Rogers and her father, Bruce Rogers. It was Bear Mountain Pizza and Klondike Pizza and Restaurant before that.

