Jamie Cox, left, and Joe Cox — new owners of Local Harvest Eatery and Pub in La Grande — pose inside the eatery on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The new owners unveiled the new name with their official sign hanging on May 8.
Sydney Cox, daughter of owners Joe and Jamie Cox, tops off a glass of vanilla soft serve ice cream with root beer on Friday, May 26, 2023. Final Cut Pizza & Pub just recently added ice cream and root beer floats to the menu.
Final Cut Pizza & Pub expanded their arcade room, now including games such as Marvel vs Capcom, Rampage, Godzilla, the Avengers, a pinball machine and other cabinet games. A section of the arcade games are shown here on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer, File
Owners Joe Cox, left, and Jamie Cox stand under the new sign outside Final Cut Pizza & Pub on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Sydney Cox, daughter of owners Joe and Jamie Cox, clears a table at Final Cut Pizza & Pub on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Pizza chef Myra Jamieson tosses pie dough in the air while making a large pizza at Final Cut Pizza & Pub on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Pizza chef Myra Jamieson creates the crust of a pizza at Final Cut Pizza & Pub on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Pizza chef Myra Jamieson spread tomato sauce on a pizza she is making on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Sydney Cox, daughter of owners Joe and Jamie Cox, pours a beer from the tap at Final Cut Pizza & Pub on Friday, May 26, 2023. The restaurant offers 40 different kinds of beer and eight beers on tap
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Final Cut Pizza & Pub offers 40 different kinds of beer and eight beers on tap. The tap beers are shown here on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
LA GRANDE — If you have passed by the former Local Harvest Eatery and Pub, 2104 Island Ave., La Grande, you probably noticed a large, new business sign hung in the center of the pizzeria, bearing its new name — "The Final Cut Pizza & Pub."
Owners Joe and Jamie Cox unveiled the new name with their official sign hanging on May 8. The couple took over the well-established Local Harvest pizzeria in early 2022. Local Harvest was opened in 2016 by former owners Harvest Rogers and her father, Bruce Rogers. It was Bear Mountain Pizza and Klondike Pizza and Restaurant before that.
