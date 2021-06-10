BAKER CITY — Tiara Geddes, an employee at the Baker Food Co-op since 2017, has been promoted to general manager.
Geddes started her new position June 7.
Since moving to Baker City in 2008, Geddes has managed several local food-related businesses as well as launching her own small business, Geddes Greens Tiny Farm.
She also serves on the board of directors for the Baker City Farmers Market.
“The Co-op is known for its customer service, and Tiara will continue and even improve on that,” Cheri Smith, Co-op president, said in a press release. “She also brings a host of ideas for freshening our look and strengthening relationships within the Co-op, with other local business, and in the general community.”
The Baker Food Co-op, at 2008 Broadway St. in Baker City, is a natural foods grocery and mercantile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.