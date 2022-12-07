The Girls of Riverwoods, from left, AJ Savage and Dani Savage, show their hand-dipped candles and incense to a customer Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during a holiday bazaar at the Joseph Community Events Center.
Dani Savage adjusts a display of hand-dipped candles and incense offered by the Girls of Riverwoods at a holiday bazaar Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Joseph Community Events Center.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
IMNAHA — The Girls of Riverwoods debuted one of their latest items at holiday bazaars last weekend, as AJ Savage and Dani Savage brought beeswax candles to their display of gift ideas.
The candles were the latest addition to the Girls of Riverwoods’ growing line of carefully crafted products.
The Savages are based at the River Woods development south of the town of Imnaha. There, they make and prepare to market a variety of candles and incense, as well as some jewelry and tie-dyed items.
As for the incense, it’s all hand-dipped.
“We don’t hand-roll them, but we do pick the fragrance combinations that are hand-chosen by us and hand-dipped,” AJ said.
They’ve had their wares at the recent bazaar at the Joseph Community Events Center as well as at Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
“That’s the beauty of there being two of us,” Dani said. “We divide and conquer.”
“But the main product is the candles and incense,” she said.
Both the candles and the incense are hand-dipped, they said.
AJ said the first thing to know about the candles is that while the Girls of Riverwoods create the fragrances and wax themselves, they outsource the containers. They use a classic Spanish oakwood from Texas and jacaranda wood from Kenya.
But the wax is the same for both.
“We do make our own blends from all-natural blends of coconut and apricot,” AJ said.
They said they learned to make the wax and incense at home.
“We kind of picked it up in our home,” AJ said. “We decided candles were interesting and wanted to learn how to do it. We’re 100% self-taught.”
Dani said the candles sell at a variety of prices.
“It depends on the bowl size and how much wax they hold,” she said.
They range from about $26 to $90, she said. The more expensive — the premium — candles are the ones in the jacaranda wood from Africa. The less expensive — the classic — use the oakwood.
The Savages have lived here about two years, after living in numerous states. They’re originally from Illinois and met in Colorado, Dani said.
The bazaar in Joseph marked the one-year anniversary of their business’ start, she said.
In addition to marketing at holiday bazaars, the Savages have their items on sale at the Wild Carrot in Enterprise and at Copper Creek Mercantile in Joseph. They also have a Facebook page, a site on Instagram and are in the process of creating their own website, which they hope to have up and running by January.
“We’re excited about that and what’s coming forward,” AJ said.
