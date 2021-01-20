LA GRANDE — Teri Champlin of La Grande is the new chair of the Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics Board of Trustees.
The board confirmed Champlin as the chair at its December 2020 meeting, the hospital announced recently in a press release. She joined the board in January 2014 and served as vice-chair for two years and as secretary for two years before assuming the chair position in January.
During her tenure on the board, Champlin also served on numerous hospital committees, including committees for contract and compensation committee, finance and governance. In addition, she served as the board representative on the Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics Foundation Board of Directors since 2017.
Champlin is an alumnus of Eastern Oregon University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in business before beginning her career at the engineering firm of Anderson Perry & Associates Inc. She also worked as the director of business development for two start-up telephone companies in Eastern Oregon. Champlin has been in the mortgage industry for more than 20 years and is the branch manager at Fairway Mortgage in La Grande.
Champlin is a life-long resident of Union County and loves the region.
New additions to the board include Bob Coulter and Nick Huelter, who replace members and former chairs Brad Trisler (2017-18) and Libby Goben (2019-20).Coulter is a local pharmacist and co-owner of Red Cross Drug Store, Red Cross Institutional Pharmacy and Olive Branch Pharmacy. Huelter is a lieutenant with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the facility manager of the Union County Correctional Facility.
The Grande Ronde Hospital Board of Trustees is composed of 13 voting members, which includes 11 volunteer representatives from the community, the hospital medical staff president and the hospital president/CEO.
The board of trustees sets the policy and direction for Grande Ronde Hospital, which includes a 25-bed critical access hospital and 12 primary and specialty care clinics. The board meets monthly with the exception of the months of July and August, and may meet at other times as needed.
