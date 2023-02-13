An ambulance drives up to Grande Ronde Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in La Grande. Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics announced Monday, Feb. 13, that it has entered into a partnership with Tualatin Imaging, a physician-owned and physician-led imaging practice, to provide quality health care services to the community it serves.
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics announced Monday, Feb. 13, that it has entered into a partnership with Tualatin Imaging, a physician-owned and physician-led imaging practice, to provide quality health care services to the community it serves.
The partnership, which will become effective on April 3, is aimed at improving access to high-quality diagnostic imaging services for patients in the Grande Ronde Hospital service area.
"We are so pleased to have this practice join with us to continue to serve our community with the best in health care services available, just as we have for more than a century," GRH President and CEO Jeremy Davis said. "We welcome these new physicians to our team and are grateful for the continuity in care they will provide. Our patients can continue to rely on the GRH Imaging Department, just as they always have."
TIPC is composed of 16 experienced physicians dedicated to continuous growth and improvement. The practice offers a wide range of services including Diagnostic Imaging (MRI, CT Scan, Ultrasound, X-ray), Women's Imaging (Mammography, Breast Ultrasound, and Breast MRI), Nuclear medicine imaging, and PET/CT Scans.
"On behalf of the entire TIPC team, I want to say how pleased we are to expand our care further into the eastern side of the state to serve patients there,” TIPC President Dr. Brian Wadley said. “We look forward to working with the Imaging team and GRH — getting to know all of you and providing these services to the communities Grande Ronde serves.”
The partnership between GRH and TIPC is the result of a search for a replacement for Eastern Oregon Radiology, with the aim of finding a team with the same level of expertise and commitment as the outgoing practice.
"We wanted to find a team to seamlessly join with our own dedicated and highly-skilled radiology team,” Davis said. “We are confident we have accomplished these goals with TIPC.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.