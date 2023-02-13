GRH — drive with ambulance
Buy Now

An ambulance drives up to Grande Ronde Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in La Grande. Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics announced Monday, Feb. 13, that it has entered into a partnership with Tualatin Imaging, a physician-owned and physician-led imaging practice, to provide quality health care services to the community it serves.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics announced Monday, Feb. 13, that it has entered into a partnership with Tualatin Imaging, a physician-owned and physician-led imaging practice, to provide quality health care services to the community it serves.  

The partnership, which will become effective on April 3, is aimed at improving access to high-quality diagnostic imaging services for patients in the Grande Ronde Hospital service area.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.