LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital is in the national health spotlight again.
The La Grande-based medical facility has been named one of the top-100 Critical Access Hospitals in the nation by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. for the second year in a row and the sixth time since 2011.
Only two other of Oregon’s 25 Critical Access Hospitals in the nation made the 2022 list, and Grande Ronde is one of them. There are only 1,353 CAHs in the nation, which places the hospital in the top 7.4% of performance when compared to peers across the country, according to a GRH press release.
The Chartis Center for Rural Health creates its list of outstanding Critical Access Hospitals based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX®. The index uses a set of criteria to evaluate rural health care centers throughout the United States including hospitals.
GRH was also rated as a top 10 critical Access Hospital in 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2017 before 2021 and 2022.
Jeremy Davis, GRH’s CEO and president since 2018, said the news of the hospital’s high standing is encouraging in light of the challenges the hospital has faced because of COVID-19 over the past two years.
“We celebrate this encouraging news, as it comes at a time when our entire community needs some encouragement,” he said. “While I am extremely proud of this honor and what the achievement means for us as an organization, I have also realized that it feels much more personal this time. And I am humbled by it. We thought 2020 was tough, but 2021 has been an incredibly difficult year for all of us. To maintain the superior level of performance necessary to achieve this honor is a testament to the resolve, strength, courage and resiliency of our staff under severe pressure and hardship.”
Michael Topchik, national leader of the Chartis Center for Rural Health, speaks highly of the job hospitals like GRH are doing.
“Despite unprecedented adversity rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities," he said.
Mike Barry, chief of the Imbler Rural Fire Department, said the recognition is richly deserved.
“Grande Ronde Hospital is a critical link to emergency health care. Our job would be a lot harder without them," he said. “I am happy to have Grande Ronde Hospital here. I am glad that it is being recognized."
City of La Grande manager Robert Strope echoed Barry's sentiments.
“When you receive that type of recognition, it is a testament to a tremendous staff," he said.
Strope praised the hospital for continuing to provide excellent health care in the face of challenges posed by COVID-19. He said the award should not come as a surprise to many people here.
“Anytime you are nationally recognized for excellence it affirms what people in the community already know," he said.
