ENTERPRISE — The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District is offering up to 20 hours of project and organizational development, grant prospecting, grant writing and project administration services at no cost to cities, counties and nonprofits in the organization’s service area.

The Enterprise-based organization is utilizing funding from the Oregon Legislature and an Oregon foundation to provide the service. NEOEDD will provide services based on available staff time, an organization's readiness to proceed and the timing of grant deadlines.

